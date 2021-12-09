2 kickers to start and 2 kickers to fade in Week 14 fantasy football

This is definitely not the week to neglect the kicker spot in your fantasy football lineup. The playoffs are right around the corner and every point matters. So, let’s take a look at a few kicker decisions to think about for your fantasy football lineup this week.

Kicker Starts

Brandon McManus, Broncos vs. Lions

It’s been a quiet stretch for the Denver Broncos kicker, who hasn’t had more than six fantasy points in his last three games. But the Lions are ranked dead last against kickers. These two teams should each be able to move the ball enough to give the kickers some work.

Mason Crosby, Packers vs. Bears

Crosby had a nice outing in his last game, kicking three field goals and three extra points against the Rams in Week 12. Now, he’s had a bye to rest, and the Packers play the Bears this week, who are ranked 27th against kickers. He should have at least a couple three-pointers and a handful of extra points.

Kicker Sits

Ryan Succop, Buccaneers vs. Bills

The Bucs’ kicker isn’t likely to have too many extra point attempts against a Bills defense that’s usually pretty stingy about touchdowns, even against Tom Brady and Co. Buffalo also happens to be pretty good, fantasy-wise, against opposing kickers, the sixth-best team in the NFL.

Evan McPherson, Bengals vs. 49ers

If you still have McPherson in your lineup after his massive 21-point outing back in Week 11, this would be a good week to part ways with the Bengals kicker. Greg Joseph of the Vikings, who’s been one of the top-scoring kickers in fantasy football, came up with just two fantasy points agains the Niners two weeks ago.