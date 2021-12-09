2 D/STs to start and 2 D/STs to fade in Week 14 fantasy football

With the fantasy football playoffs looming, it’s really important to have your lineup dialed in this week. Having the right defense starting for you is especially important. In fact, it’s a position you’ll want to pay close attention to this week as several of the top D/ST units in fantasy football have terrible matchups. Here are a couple of options to start this week, as well as two that should be on your bench.

D/ST Starts

Panthers vs. Falcons

It seems like forever ago that the Panthers defense and special teams put up 14 fantasy points against the Arizona Cardinals. That was Week 10. And if you go back far enough, to the beginning of the season, you might even recall some hype about how good this defense was. Well, that’s not the case, but they have an excellent matchup this week against the Atlanta Falcons, a team with nothing left.

Saints vs. Jets

The Saints have had three picks in their last two games, and even though the fantasy score wasn’t great, they’ll have the chance to make those kind of plays count against the Jets this week.

D/ST Sits

Cardinals vs. Rams

The Cardinals D/ST had one fantasy point the last time these two teams faced off, back in Week 4. As good as this unit is—and they will cause some trouble for Matthew Stafford, no doubt—this game is going to be a shootout, too many points scored to make this unit worth starting in your fantasy football lineup this week.

Bills vs. Buccaneers

Buffalo’s D/ST has scored 15 fantasy points over its last two games—11 two weeks ago against the Saints and just five last week against the Patriots. This week they’re playing Tom Brady and Co. in the warm environs of south Florida. Stay away.