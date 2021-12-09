2 WRs to start and 2 WRs to fade in Week 14 fantasy football

Week 14 of the fantasy football season is upon us and playoffs are looming in the near future. Matchups are extremely important this week whether you are needing a win to stay in the playoffs or you are trying to claw your way in. With that in mind, here are two wide receivers to start and two to sit for your lineup in Week 14.

Wide receiver starts

Moore has started to come into his own in his rookie season and has developed a good rapport with quarterback Zack Wilson. Moore has been a top-10 wide receiver in three of the last five games he has played. This week, he takes on a Saints defense giving up the fourth-most fantasy points to opposing wide receivers and looks to continue his trend of impressive fantasy performances.

Renfrow has at least eight targets in five of his last six games and he has over 100 yards receiving in each of the last two games. When he took on the Chiefs in Week 10, Renfrow had seven receptions for 46 yards and a touchdown finishing as the WR10 on the week. Trust the upside this week.

Wide receiver sits

Out of nowhere, Gage pulled out back-to-back WR1 performances in Weeks 12 and 13. In Week 13, he caught 11 of his 12 targets for 130 yards against a solid Tampa Bay Buccaneers defense. The Panthers aren’t as stout as they once were on defense, but I just can’t see the Russell Gage performances continuing.

Remember when Sutton had 214 yards and two touchdowns over Weeks 5 and 6? Seems like eons ago because Sutton’s best fantasy performance since then was as the overall WR33 and it was the next week. Sure, he takes on the Lions this week, but his best finish in the last five games he has played was WR57. Yuck.