2 TEs to start and 2 TEs to fade in Week 14 fantasy football

We are in Week 14 of the fantasy football season and it is make or break time for your playoff push. For this edition of the starts and sits, I am going to try and give you some deeper sleepers that have good matchups to hopefully give you the edge in what is likely an important week you need a win. Here are two tight ends to start and two tight ends to sit for your lineup.

Tight End Starts

It is expected that the Washington Football Team will be without starting tight end Logan Thomas due to injury so it should be Ricky Seals-Jones getting the starting nod again for the Washington Football Team. Seals-Jones has missed the last three games due to injury. The Cowboys are giving up the 11th most fantasy points to opposing tight ends so look for Seals-Jones to have a triumphant return to the field.

Engram hasn’t been a productive piece of the Giants' offense the whole year, but he might be getting hot at just the right time for your lineups. In Week 13, he caught four of his five targets for 61 yards. While he didn’t score, he still finished as the overall TE10 of the week. The Chargers are giving up the fourth-most fantasy points per game to opposing tight ends.

Tight End Sits

Hooper has a good matchup against the Ravens, but don’t be fooled by it. He and teammate David Njoku seem to switch back and forth being the apple of quarterback Baker Mayfield’s eye. The Browns are coming off of their bye week, but when these teams met in Week 12, Hooper had a big ole goose egg as he didn’t bring in any of his three targets. Thank you, NEXT.

Fant has been a total disappointment this season. Regarded as being in their tier of tight ends below Travis Kelce, Mark Andrews, and TJ Hockenson, Fant has underwhelmed consistently this year. On paper, a matchup with the Lions may sound favorable, but Fant hasn’t done anything recently to inspire confidence. With matchups as important as they are with the playoffs looming, I wouldn’t trust Fant.