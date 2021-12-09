NBA DFS value plays under $5K for Thursday, December 9

We have a really light slate in the NBA on Thursday with just three games tipping off across the league. Even with just a handful of teams in action, there’s still an opportunity for you to score big on some sleepers in DraftKings Daily Fantasy.

In NBA DFS, you can find quality value plays under $5K that can give you a quick 10 points off the bench, grab some rebounds, or stuff the stat sheet. It does not matter if you are playing a 50/50 or Double-Up contest, we are going to provide you with three players that you need to put in your lineup.

Jordan Clarkson, Utah Jazz, $4,900

Clocking in right on the edge of value territory is the reigning Sixth Man of the Year Jordan Clarkson, who will be in action against the 76ers tonight. The veteran has been a solid fantasy contributor and has averaged 14.5 points and 3.3 rebounds over his last four games, equating to 23.4 fantasy points per game for DFS users. He’s certainly someone you can bank on at a relatively low value.

Facundo Campazzo, Denver Nuggets, $3,800

Facundo Campazzo is averaging 14 FPPG as a role player this season but has seen an uptick in his production during the Nuggets’ road trip. Over the past five games, he’s been on the floor of an average of 24.1 minutes and is getting up just over six shot attempts a game while averaging 4.4 assists. Coming off an overtime victory against the Pelicans just 24 hours, Denver may be inclined to give its starters some rest at the Spurs and that bodes well for the fantasy prospects of Campazzo.

John Konchar, Memphis Grizzlies, $3,500

Konchar has been a solid contributor for the Grizzlies over the past five games, averaging 5.2 points and 3.4 rebounds a game to the tune of 15.7 FPPG over that stretch. He’s good to bury around three 3’s every four games or so and he has a good shot of doing that at home against the Lakers tonight.