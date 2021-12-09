Best NBA player prop bets to consider for Thursday, December 9

We have a small three-game schedule in the Association on Thursday night and there are a few favorable player prop bets on DraftKings Sportsbook that we think you should keep an eye on. We’ve identified a few of them here and you should consider checking them out ahead of today’s action.

Bojan Bogdanovic over 3.5 rebounds (-105)

For our first player prop bet on this slate, we are going to roll with Utah Jazz forward Bojan Bogdanovic over 3.5 assists. Bogdanovic is having another solid season for Utah, averaging 17 points per game on 46.6% shooting from the field and 41.4% from three-point range.

He is averaging 4.0 rebounds per game, which is almost a career-high for the vet forward. The 32-year-old Bogdanovic has gone over 3.5 rebounds in six out of his last 10 games. He also has three games where he posted at least three rebounds.

Desmond Bane over 16.5 points (-110)

If the Grizzlies want to pull off the win over the Lakers tonight, they’ll need Desmond Bane to be that second/third scorer behind Jaren Jackson Jr. and Dillon Brooks. Bane is averaging 16 points per game and shooting 46.8% from the field and 39.9% from behind the arc this season.

The second-year guard/forward has scored more than 16.5 points in seven out of his last 10 games. In their first game against Los Angeles, Bane had 17 points on 7-of-15 shooting from the field and 2-of-7 shooting from three-point range.

Derrick White over 15.5 points (+100)

Our last player prop bet will be San Antonio Spurs guard Derrick White over 15.5 points for plus-money. White has stepped up over the last games in the scoring department, scoring 19.8 points per game on 44.9% shooting from the field. The 27-year-old guard has gone over 15.5 points in six out of his last 10 games. At +100, this does not seem like a bad play on the second night of a back-to-back.

