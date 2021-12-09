Pick against the spread, over/under for Lakers vs. Grizzlies on Thursday

LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers will go on the road to play Jaren Jackson Jr. and the Memphis Grizzlies tonight at 8:00 p.m. ET. This is the second time that these teams are playing each other. In their first matchup back in October, the Lakers squeezed out a three-point win over the Grizz.

The Lakers (13-12) have won three out of their last four games, which includes a 12-point win over the Boston Celtics Tuesday night at the STAPLES Center. The Grizzlies (14-11) had their five-game winning snapped by the Dallas Mavericks on Wednesday night. We’ll go over some ideal picks on DraftKings Sportsbook centered around the game here.

Lakers vs. Grizzlies, 8:00 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Grizzlies +3.5

The Lakers have won three out of their last four games away from STAPLES Center, but they haven’t been easy wins. Despite having three future Hall of Fame players in Anthony Davis, Russell Westbrook, and James, this Lakers’ squad has been easy to bet against. Los Angeles is 3-6 against the spread in their last nine games and 4-12 ATS as favorites. Any other team in the NBA would you feel confident laying the -3.5 points on, not this Lakers squad.

As for Grizzlies, it seems like they’ve figured out their defensive foes that plagued them to start the season and have held down the fort without Ja Morant. Since Morant went down with an injury on Nov. 26, the Grizzlies are 5-1 and only allowing 92.5 points per game. They will need that same type of defensive attention in tonight’s game. The Grizz are 5-1 ATS in their last six games and 7-5 ATS when they are the underdog. Additionally, they are 2-1 ATS in the second game of a back-to-back.

Over/Under: Under 223.5

The total has gone over in six of the Lakers’ nine games this season, which correlates to why they are one of the best teams to bet the over on at 15-10. For Memphis, the total has gone under in four out of their last five games and six out of their last seven games at home this season. As previously mentioned, the Grizzlies have played better defense as of late and I expect that to carry over into tonight’s contest with this high of a total.

