Pick against the spread, over/under for Jazz vs. 76ers on Thursday

The Utah Jazz will continue their four-game road trip tonight against the Philadelphia 76ers at 7 p.m. ET on NBA TV. It is the second time this season that these two teams are going up against each other. In their first meeting, the Jazz defeated the Sixers 120-85 last month in Salt Lake City. We’ll go over some ideal picks on DraftKings Sportsbook centered around the game here.

Jazz vs. 76ers, 7:00 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Jazz -3

The Jazz are riding a five-game winning streak after defeating the Minnesota Timberwolves 136-104 on Wednesday night. Utah has also won four straight road games by an average of 11.7 points per game. The Jazz are 8-3 on the road this season and they are defeating teams by 10.1 points per game. Utah is 6-5 against the spread when they are the road favorite and 2-0 ATS in the second game of a back-to-back.

As for the Sixers, they have won three straight games after pulling off the two-game sweep over the Charlotte Hornets on Wednesday night. Philadelphia was listed as -7 and -6.5 point favorites in both games against Charlotte and did not cover. The Sixers are 2-5 ATS in their last seven games and 0-5 ATS in their last five home games. Additionally, they are 7-7 ATS as underdogs this season and 1-3 ATS as home dogs.

Over/Under: Over 216.5

The total has gone over in five of the Jazz’s last five games and five out of their last six road games. Utah has a record of 13-11 when it involves the overs this season. Meanwhile, the Sixers are 9-15-1 when it comes to the over. In their last five games, the Jazz are averaging 127.6 points per game, which will help send this total over. We should expect this game to hit the 100s as the Sixers have scored 100 points or more in four out of their last five games.

