Pick against the spread, over/under for Nuggets vs. Spurs on Thursday

Just one of three games on the Thursday night NBA slate will take place in the Lone Star State as the Denver Nuggets continue a seven-game road trip when taking on the San Antonio Spurs.

Denver (12-12) has been in a bit of a funk over the last 10 games but was able to emerge victorious with a 120-114 overtime victory over the Pelicans on Wednesday. As usual, reigning MVP Nikola Jokic did the heavy lifting and ended up with yet another triple-double performance of 39 points, 11 rebounds, and 11 assists. San Antonio (8-15) dropped its second straight game on Tuesday in a 121-109 loss to the Knicks. Derrick White ended up with 26 points, seven assists, and six rebounds in just 34 minutes of action.

San Antonio enters as a 1.5-point favorite per DraftKings Sportsbook. The total is set at 215.5.

Nuggets vs. Spurs, 8:30 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Spurs -1.5

San Antonio is 6-2 against the spread this year when having a rest advantage and are catching a Denver team that played an overtime game just 24 hours prior. These two teams will meet again on Saturday and with the end of their long road trip in sight, the Nuggets may take it easy tonight and come back stronger on Saturday. Take the Spurs in this one.

Over/Under: Under 215.5

Overs and unders have mostly been a coin flip between these two teams this year but considering the potential fatigue factor with the Nuggets, this will be a game where the under barely cashes.

