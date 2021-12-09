F1 practice live stream: How to watch Abu Dhabi Grand Prix practice online on Friday and Saturday

Formula One racing wraps up the 2021 season this week in the United Arab Emirates. The Abu Dhabi Grand Prix runs this Sunday at 8 a.m. ET with qualifying running at 8 a.m. on Saturday. The day before and the morning of qualifying, there will be three practice runs as the drivers prepare to close out the season. The first two practice runs are on Friday at 4:30 and 8 a.m. The third practice run is Saturday at 5 a.m.

Friday’s practices will air on ESPNU while Saturday’s practice and qualifying will air on ESPN2. Sunday’s race will air on ESPN2. All F1 events this weekend will be available via live stream at WatchESPN. You will need a cable log-in to stream the events, so if you don’t have one, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix weekend.

Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen are tied atop the points leaderboard heading into Sunday’s race. If they both finish in the top eight, the higher finisher will win the season-ending title. Hamilton comes into the weekend with all the momentum and is a fairly sizable favorite to win the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix at DraftKings Sportsbook. He’s installed at -225, followed by Verstappen at +220. Valtteri Bottas is a distant third at +1400. For Saturday qualifying, Hamilton is -165 to be the fastest qualifier while Verstappen is +190.

How to watch practice for the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix

Practice 1: Friday, Dec. 10, 4:30 a.m., ESPNU

Practice 2: Friday, Dec. 10, 8 a.m., ESPNU

Practice 3: Saturday, Dec. 11, 5 a.m., ESPN2

Live stream: WatchESPN

Entry list