F1 practice live stream: How to watch Abu Dhabi Grand Prix practice online on Friday and Saturday

We go over how you can watch F1 practice runs for the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix at the Yas Marina Circuit via live online stream.

By David Fucillo
A general view of the grid prior to the F1 Grand Prix of Abu Dhabi at Yas Marina Circuit on December 13, 2020 in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. Photo by Bryn Lennon/Getty Images

Formula One racing wraps up the 2021 season this week in the United Arab Emirates. The Abu Dhabi Grand Prix runs this Sunday at 8 a.m. ET with qualifying running at 8 a.m. on Saturday. The day before and the morning of qualifying, there will be three practice runs as the drivers prepare to close out the season. The first two practice runs are on Friday at 4:30 and 8 a.m. The third practice run is Saturday at 5 a.m.

Friday’s practices will air on ESPNU while Saturday’s practice and qualifying will air on ESPN2. Sunday’s race will air on ESPN2. All F1 events this weekend will be available via live stream at WatchESPN. You will need a cable log-in to stream the events, so if you don’t have one, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix weekend.

Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen are tied atop the points leaderboard heading into Sunday’s race. If they both finish in the top eight, the higher finisher will win the season-ending title. Hamilton comes into the weekend with all the momentum and is a fairly sizable favorite to win the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix at DraftKings Sportsbook. He’s installed at -225, followed by Verstappen at +220. Valtteri Bottas is a distant third at +1400. For Saturday qualifying, Hamilton is -165 to be the fastest qualifier while Verstappen is +190.

How to watch practice for the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix

Practice 1: Friday, Dec. 10, 4:30 a.m., ESPNU
Practice 2: Friday, Dec. 10, 8 a.m., ESPNU
Practice 3: Saturday, Dec. 11, 5 a.m., ESPN2
Live stream: WatchESPN

Entry list

2021 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, entry list

Position Driver Car No.
1 Antonio Giovinazzi Alfa Romeo Racing ORLEN 99
2 Carlos Sainz, Jr. Scuderia Ferrari 55
3 Charles Leclerc Scuderia Ferrari 16
4 Daniel Ricciardo McLaren F1 Team 3
5 Esteban Ocon Alpine F1 Team 31
6 Fernando Alonso Alpine F1 Team 14
7 George Russell Williams Racing 63
8 Kimi Räikkönen Alfa Romeo Racing ORLEN 7
9 Lance Stroll Aston Martin Cognizant F1 Team 18
10 Lando Norris McLaren F1 Team 4
11 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 Team 44
12 Max Verstappen Red Bull Racing 33
13 Mick Schumacher Uralkali Haas F1 Team 47
14 Nicholas Latifi Williams Racing 6
15 Nikita Mazepin Uralkali Haas F1 Team 9
16 Pierre Gasly Scuderia AlphaTauri Honda 10
17 Sebastian Vettel Aston Martin Cognizant F1 Team 5
18 Sergio Pérez Red Bull Racing 11
19 Valtteri Bottas Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 Team 77
20 Yuki Tsunoda Scuderia AlphaTauri Honda 22

