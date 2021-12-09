Dalvin Cook is active for Week 14 vs. Steelers

The Minnesota Vikings announced Week 14 inactives and Dalvin Cook is officially ACTIVE for their matchup against the Steelers. Cook was listed as questionable this week due to a shoulder injury. He did not practice Tuesday before logging a limited session Wednesday.

48 hours ago this would have been a surprise. However, Cook got in first team work for stretches of this week and was listed as questionable on the final injury report. It’s kind of unbelievable to see him back after only 11 days following a dislocated shoulder, but that’s what we’re looking at.

It’s certainly good news for Vikings fans and fantasy managers, who hope the star can deliver a big performance in primetime. Keep in mind Cook is still playing through an injury, so Alexander Mattison could have a role. Kirk Cousins and Justin Jefferson are also forming a potent connection and could go for more passing plays with Cook at less than 100 percent. Fantasy managers will start Cook in this case no matter what his health looks like but there’s always the chance he aggravates the injury.