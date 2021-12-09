Dalvin Cook start or sit: Week 14 fantasy football advice

Minnesota Vikings star running back Dalvin Cook is officially questionable for the team’s Thursday Night Football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Cook was expected to miss this week’s game on the short week due to his shoulder injury, but keep an eye on the inactive list an hour and a half before kickoff to see what his official status will be.

If Cook is able to go, he would have only missed one game due to his dislocated shoulder that he suffered in Week 12. Cook has missed three games this year due to the injury bug, but the Vikings need him back with teammate Adam Thielen already ruled out. Cook has had a roller-coaster season playing in nine games and turning in an RB1 or RB2 performance in only five of those games. It feels weird to say, but Cook has been underperforming this year all things considered.

Fantasy Football analysis: Vikings RB Dalvin Cook

If Cook is able to go, he gets a good matchup against the Steelers. They are giving up the ninth-most fantasy football points per game to opposing running backs. There is some concern that Cook won’t be 100% even if he is active, and you have to decide if you’re able to risk it for your fantasy lineup this week. For me? I can’t bring myself to trust him.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

SIT Cook even if he is active.