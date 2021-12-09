Davante Adams limited in practice to open Week 14 due to hamstring injury

The Green Bay Packers are back from their bye week and wide receiver Davante Adams is dealing with a new injury. Adams was listed as limited on Wednesday’s Week 14 practice report due to a hamstring issue.

Adams was dealing with an ankle injury prior to the bye, but it did not seem to affect him in Week 12. He played in 80 of 82 offensive snaps against the Rams and caught eight of nine targets for 104 yards. He did not appear to come off the field due to a hamstring injury at any point so this could just be leftover postgame soreness.

Fantasy football implications

Considering it was a limited designation and not a DNP, this probably won’t prevent Adams from playing in Week 14. There’s always the concern of an injury aggravation, but for the time being, Adams is going to be your normal must-start. We’ll update this with the Thursday and Friday participation reports as well as the final injury report.