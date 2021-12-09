DK Metcalf sits out Wednesday practice to open Week 14 in expected fashion

The NFL season is a grind for every player and by December, we see maintenance days becoming a bigger fixture of the practice week. In Seattle, wide receiver DK Metcalf is one such player getting days off to stay healthy. He sat out Wednesday of Week 14 and while he’s listed as having a foot injury, there is no reason to think he won’t play on Sunday against the Houston Texans.

Fantasy football implications

Metcalf scored eight touchdowns in the Seahawks first eight games, including two games with a pair of scores. Since returning from the team’s Week 9 bye, he has yet to hit pay dirt. He ranks 20th among receivers and is prominently targeted in the passing game, but it’s been a rough past four weeks for him. He has been targeted eight times in three of teh four games, but his five reception, 60-yard performance last week is his best by a long shot. In the previous three games he had a combined eight receptions for 70 yards.

Seattle beat the 49ers and hope to continue getting on track this weekend when they face a bad Texans squad. Metcalf is a WR2 play with hopes that he starts to find the end zone again to raise his ceiling