Austin Ekeler limited on Wednesday for Week 14

Los Angeles Chargers running back Austin Ekeler is beat up at the moment, but was able to get in a limited practice on Wednesday. That’s good news, as it looks like his ailments are superficial compared to plenty of backs in the league right now. Head coach Brandon Staley told reporters that Ekeler is dealing with “bumps and bruises.”

It appears that his ankle is the most concerning of his bumps and bruises, but the limited work gives him a great shot to play this week against a Giants defense he should be able to do good work against.

Fantasy football implications

Ekeler is set up for a big workload this week, as the team will be without Mike Williams due to COVID-19 and could be without Keenan Allen for the same reason. Ekeler’s receiving workload should get a big boost if those two miss. If Ekeler were to have a setback, there aren’t any Chargers backs you can truly count on, but Justin Jackson has seen the most work this season behind Ekeler.