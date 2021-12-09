Is there any way Mike Williams can play in Week 14 vs. Giants?

The Los Angeles Chargers placed wide receiver Mike Williams on the reserve/COVID-19 list on Wednesday, making his status for Week 14 up in the air. Head coach Brandon Staley would not rule out Williams on Wednesday, per Mike Garafolo.

Is it possible for Mike Williams to play in Week 14 vs. Giants?

The official vaccination status for Williams is unknown at this time, but it is believed he is unvaccinated. He is being reported as a close contact of Keenan Allen, who the Chargers placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list due to a positive test. A vaccinated player does not have to go on the COVID list if he is a close contact — he can only be placed there with a positive test. This suggests Williams is unvaccinated.

If unvaccinated and a close contact, he requires a five-day quarantine. If he were to test positive, he would require a ten-day quarantine. He can return after the five days so long as he is not symptomatic.

Although Williams was placed on the COVID list on Wednesday, he was deemed a close contact on Monday, per Daniel Wade. The five days started then, not Wednesday, which means technically he can be cleared on Saturday and play on Sunday. We won’t know for certain until Saturday afternoon at the earliest if he is cleared.