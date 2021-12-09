 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Full list of tee times for Round 1 of 2021 QBE Shootout

The 2021 QBE Shootout tees off at 9:45 a.m. ET on Friday at the Tiburon Golf Club in Naples, Florida. We have a full list of tee times, including the featured groups.

By DKNation Staff
Harris English of the United States hits his approach shot on the 18th hole during the second round of the Hero World Challenge at Albany Golf Course on December 03, 2021 in Nassau, . Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

The QBE Shootout is not exactly the pinnacle of competitive golf. It’s what Tiger Woods would call a “hit and giggle” event, but with a $3.6 million prize pool the 10 teams involved will still be trying to conquer the Tiburón Golf Club’s Gold Course in Naples, Florida.

Harris English & Matt Kuchar own this event like they have it incorporated, having won it three times since 2013, including last year. They’ve also been in second place twice, but at +650 they aren’t the favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook. That goes to Sam Burns & Billy Horschel at +350, with Jason Kokrak & Kevin Na the second choice at +500.

This is a three-day scramble just like you’d play at the local fundraiser. But instead of cart girls and a five-hour round, it’s two PGA pros that can fire at a flag without conscience because their partner has already played a safe shot. 55 is the best score ever posted in this event, and if you’re not breaking 60 at least once this week you’re not winning.

The tournament gets underway on Thursday with tee times starting at 9:45 a.m. ET. You can watch first round coverage on the Golf Channel from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. ET on Friday.

Below is a full list of tee times for Round 1 of the 2021 QBE Shootout on Friday.

2021 QBE Shootout, Round 1 tee times

Time (ET) Team
Time (ET) Team
9:45 Zalatoris/O'Hair
9:45 Palmer/Jones
10:00 McDowell/Conners
10:00 Snedeker/Lee
10:15 Kisner/Homa
10:15 Swafford/Harman
10:30 Poulter/Howell III
10:30 Na/Kokrak
10:45 Leishman/Day
10:45 Horschel/Burns
11:00 Kuchar/English
11:00 Watson/Thompson

