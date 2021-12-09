Full list of tee times for Round 1 of 2021 QBE Shootout

The QBE Shootout is not exactly the pinnacle of competitive golf. It’s what Tiger Woods would call a “hit and giggle” event, but with a $3.6 million prize pool the 10 teams involved will still be trying to conquer the Tiburón Golf Club’s Gold Course in Naples, Florida.

Harris English & Matt Kuchar own this event like they have it incorporated, having won it three times since 2013, including last year. They’ve also been in second place twice, but at +650 they aren’t the favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook. That goes to Sam Burns & Billy Horschel at +350, with Jason Kokrak & Kevin Na the second choice at +500.

This is a three-day scramble just like you’d play at the local fundraiser. But instead of cart girls and a five-hour round, it’s two PGA pros that can fire at a flag without conscience because their partner has already played a safe shot. 55 is the best score ever posted in this event, and if you’re not breaking 60 at least once this week you’re not winning.

The tournament gets underway on Thursday with tee times starting at 9:45 a.m. ET. You can watch first round coverage on the Golf Channel from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. ET on Friday.

Below is a full list of tee times for Round 1 of the 2021 QBE Shootout on Friday.