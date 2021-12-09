 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Betting odds odds for 2021 QBE Shootout

The field is set for the 2021 QBE Shootout, and DraftKings Sportsbook has the full list of odds for the next tournament on the PGA Tour.

By DKNation Staff
Sam Burns and Billy Horschel prepare to putt on the fourth hole during the third round of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans at TPC Louisiana on April 24, 2021 in New Orleans, Louisiana. Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

The PGA Tour wrapped up its pre-Christmas schedule last week, but this weekend there is a three-day tournament serving as an unofficial money event. The QBE Shootout takes place in Naples, Florida at the Tiburón Golf Club and features 12 teams of two competing for a $3.5 million prize pool.

The tournament began in 1989 and runs Friday through Sunday. It is a stroke play event featuring three different styles. Friday’s first round is a scramble also known as best-shot. Each player hits a drive and the best of the two drives on each team is selected. Each player then takes their second shot within a club length of where that shot came to rest and the best shot of the two is selected again. This process is repeated until the golfers get the ball into the cup.

Saturday’s second round is a modified alternate shot format. Each player hits a drive and the best drive is selected. The player whose drive was not selected hits the second shot and the players alternate shots the rest of the way for that hole.

The final round on Sunday is four-ball. Each golfer plays the hole like they normally would and the lowest score for each team is the one that is counted.

Last year, Harris English and Matt Kuchar won the tournament, thumping second place Rory Sabbatini and Kevin Tway by nine strokes. This year, Sam Burns and Billy Horschel are the favored team at DraftKings Sportsbook. They’re installed at +350, and are followed by the team of Jason Kokrak and Kevin Na, who are installed at +500.

Here’s a look at the full slate of odds for the 2021 QBE Shootout, which tees off Friday morning.

2021 QBE Shootout, odds

Golfer Winner
Golfer Winner
Burns/Horschel +350
Kokrak/Na +500
English/Kuchar +650
Homa/Kisner +800
Day/Leishman +800
Poulter/Howell III +900
Conners/McDowell +1000
OHair/Zalatoris +1200
Harman/Swafford +1400
Palmer/Jones +1400
Lee/Snedeker +1600
Thompson/Watson +2800

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL). Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-888-532-3500 (VA), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat. (CT). 21+ (18+ NH/WY). AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/MI/NH/NJ/PA/ TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.

More From DraftKings Nation