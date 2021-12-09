Betting odds odds for 2021 QBE Shootout

The PGA Tour wrapped up its pre-Christmas schedule last week, but this weekend there is a three-day tournament serving as an unofficial money event. The QBE Shootout takes place in Naples, Florida at the Tiburón Golf Club and features 12 teams of two competing for a $3.5 million prize pool.

The tournament began in 1989 and runs Friday through Sunday. It is a stroke play event featuring three different styles. Friday’s first round is a scramble also known as best-shot. Each player hits a drive and the best of the two drives on each team is selected. Each player then takes their second shot within a club length of where that shot came to rest and the best shot of the two is selected again. This process is repeated until the golfers get the ball into the cup.

Saturday’s second round is a modified alternate shot format. Each player hits a drive and the best drive is selected. The player whose drive was not selected hits the second shot and the players alternate shots the rest of the way for that hole.

The final round on Sunday is four-ball. Each golfer plays the hole like they normally would and the lowest score for each team is the one that is counted.

Last year, Harris English and Matt Kuchar won the tournament, thumping second place Rory Sabbatini and Kevin Tway by nine strokes. This year, Sam Burns and Billy Horschel are the favored team at DraftKings Sportsbook. They’re installed at +350, and are followed by the team of Jason Kokrak and Kevin Na, who are installed at +500.

Here’s a look at the full slate of odds for the 2021 QBE Shootout, which tees off Friday morning.

2021 QBE Shootout, odds Golfer Winner Golfer Winner Burns/Horschel +350 Kokrak/Na +500 English/Kuchar +650 Homa/Kisner +800 Day/Leishman +800 Poulter/Howell III +900 Conners/McDowell +1000 OHair/Zalatoris +1200 Harman/Swafford +1400 Palmer/Jones +1400 Lee/Snedeker +1600 Thompson/Watson +2800

