Randall Cobb’s groin injury will keep him out “a while,” per Matt LeFleur

Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur said on Thursday that wide receiver Randall Cobb is going to be out for “a while” with a groin injury, per Tom Silverstein. LaFleur added that the slot snaps will be split up between Davante Adams and Allen Lazard.

Fantasy football implications

With Cobb out for the foreseeable future, starting QB Aaron Rodgers loses one of his safety valves on offense. This season, Cobb has 28 receptions (39 targets) for 375 yards and five touchdowns. In the Packers’ last game before the bye week, the veteran wide receiver had four receptions (five targets) for 95 yards and a touchdown against the Los Angeles Rams.

Adams should not have any problem in the slot and exploiting the mismatches there. But this could also be a good spot for Lazard, who only has 19 receptions (32 targets) for 223 yards and three touchdowns. In Week 12 against the Rams, Lazard had two receptions (six targets) for 13 yards and played 65% of offensive snaps.