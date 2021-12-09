Joe Mixon misses Wednesday/Thursday practices due to non-COVID illness

Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon was once again not spotted at practice by media on Thursday and will be listed as a non-participant once again. He previously missed Wednesday’s practice with a non-COVID related illness.

This is now a bit of a concern for the Bengals as their star running back finds himself ill during the most important stretch of the season. The fifth-year tailback is just 22 yards shy of his third career 1,000-yard season and and has already ran for a career-high 12 rushing touchdowns this season.

He ran for 54 yards and a score but also coughed up a fumble in the team’s 41-22 loss to the Chargers on Sunday. The Bengals are trying to keep pace in the AFC North hunt and will host the San Francisco 49ers this Sunday.

Fantasy football implications

Fantasy managers should keep with his status for Friday’s practice as fantasy postseason implications could ride on his ability to go on Sunday. Have Samaje Perine on speed dial just in case.