Darrell Henderson to get limited practice on Thursday for Week 14

Los Angeles Rams running back Darrell Henderson is listed as a limited participant in practice on Thursday due to a thigh injury. The Rams are holding a walk through instead of a normal practice ahead of their Monday night matchup at the Arizona Cardinals so his designation is more of an estimation.

Henderson initially suffered a strained quad during the team’s 36-28 loss at the Green Bay Packers in Week 12, a game where he ran the ball 16 times for 55 rushing yards and also caught a touchdown. Still banged up this past Sunday, his services were not needed as the team demolished the Jaguars 37-7. Sony Michel picked up the slack in his place and had himself a game, breaking off 121 rushing yards and a touchdown in the win.

Fantasy football implications

Fantasy managers should keep tabs on his status in practice throughout the weekend but him being listed as a limited participant on Thursday is a positive sign. If he can actually get onto the field on Friday and Saturday, then the likelihood of him suiting up on Monday night goes up.