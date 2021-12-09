Cooper Kupp will get limited practice on Thursday for Week 14

Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay said on Thursday that standout wide receiver Cooper Kupp will be limited today with a toe injury, per Lindsey Thiry. McVay added that he’s not concerned about any future limitation for Kupp, per Jourdan Rodrigue. The Rams are holding a walkthrough today instead of a full practice.

Fantasy football implications

It will be interesting to see how this injury will affect Kupp, who has been one of the best and productive wide receivers this season. Kupp has 100 receptions (136 targets) for 1,366 yards and 11 touchdowns.

Last week against the Jacksonville Jaguars, the 28-year-old receiver had eight receptions (10 targets) for 129 yards and a touchdown. It was the third time in the last five games that Kupp posted at least 100 receiving yards of more. The former Eastern Washington standout will look to put on a show against the Arizona Cardinals on Monday Night Football.

In their first meeting back in Week 4, the 6-foot-2 receiver produced five receptions (13 targets) for 64 yards. If Kupp is limited in anyway, we could see second-year wide receiver Van Jefferson receive an uptick in targets.