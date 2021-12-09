Cardinals designate Chase Edmonds to return from the I.R. list

The Arizona Cardinals have designated running back Chase Edmonds to return from injured reserve for Week 14, per NFL Network’s James Palmer. Edmonds injured his ankle early on in Week 9 against the 49ers, but is now close to returning to the field.

The Cardinals have 21 days to activate him to the 53-man roster, so he is no lock to return this week. James Conner has been playing well and scoring touchdown after touchdown, while the team is sitting atop the standings. Edmonds is needed, but they have no need to push him, as they want him healthy for the playoffs.

Fantasy football implications

If Edmonds can play this week on Monday Night Football against the Los Angeles Rams, he could be eased back with Conner getting the lead work. On a team with such a good overall offense, I think both backs are worth playing in fantasy, but we might not get a full go Edmonds if he returns in Week 14.