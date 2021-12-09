Dillon Brooks enters health and safety protocols, out Thursday vs. Lakers

Memphis Grizzlies SG Dillon Brooks has been ruled out for Thursday night’s game vs. the Los Angeles Lakers after being placed in the NBA’s health and safety protocols. Brooks is one of several players to land in protocols in the League on Thursday and throughout this week. The Grizzlies will now be missing their starting backcourt with PG Ja Morant (knee) sidelined indefinitely.

There are a few strong plays on DraftKings for Memphis now that Brooks is also out. Desmond Bane ($6,900) has been playing extremely well and his price is very nice. Tyus Jones ($6,000) has been starting in place of Morant and could end up seeing more shot opportunities with Brooks sidelined. De’Anthony Melton ($4,600) is the next man up and could end up starting in place of Brooks alongside Bane and Jones.

As for the betting side, the Grizz were getting 4 points on the spread against the Lakers at home. If you can pounce on L.A. after the Brooks news, go for it. The under becomes an appealing play as well. The line was set at 223.5 with 68 percent of the bets. Lakers moneyline was seeing most of the action from the public from our latest splits on DraftKings Sportsbook. Los Angeles feels like the play and if you need to hedge in-game, go for it.