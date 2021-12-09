T.J. Watt is out with groin injury for Week 14 vs. Vikings

Update: Watt has been downgraded to out with his groin injury. I’m sure the rest of his teammates wish they could stop playing in this game as well, but it appears they already have.

The Pittsburgh Steelers have had no answer for the Minnesota Vikings on Thursday Night Football and now they may have lost their star defensive player T.J. Watt for the game. Watt suffered a groin injury and is questionable to return. With the way this game looks and the nature of the injury, it would be surprising to see him return to the game.