Rutgers stuns No. 1 Purdue on buzzer beater from Ron Harper Jr.

What a shot! Ron Harper Jr. (yes, that Ron Harper) at the buzzer knocks off No. 1 Purdue at The RAC!!

RON HARPER JR. OH MY GOD



RUTGERS (+650 ML) UPSETS NO. 1 PURDUE AT THE BUZZER pic.twitter.com/iFgaobDEBE — The Action Network (@ActionNetworkHQ) December 10, 2021

It was the 28th, 29th, and 30th point of the night for Harper Jr., the star of the game and the leading scorer, and it’s the first win by RU over a No. 1 ranked team in school history.

From the stands, it was even more incredible:

FINAL: Rutgers 70, No. Purdue 68.



There is Pandemonium in Piscataway as No. 1 goes down. pic.twitter.com/OZ3nEMJZzC — Brian Fonseca (@briannnnf) December 10, 2021

The Scarlet Knights closed as a 13.5-point underdog at DraftKings Sportsbook, and this might be the biggest upset in college basketball this season so far. While everyone will remember that shot, it was the defense of Rutgers that made the difference. They held the best team in the country to 25-61 from the field, and just 7-26 from three-point range.

Purdue entered with the best team and most efficient offense in the game, but the North Jersey Magic in one of college basketball’s most unusual venues seemed to overwhelm them. While the Boilermakers are one of the best ball movement teams in America, they had just 10 total assists on those 25 makes, which shows how difficult they had it in their first road game of Big Ten play this season.