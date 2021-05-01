 clock menu more-arrow no yes

LB Grant Stuard is the 2021 Mr. Irrelevant

The 2021 NFL Draft is a wrap, and was concluded by the annual Mr. Irrelevant pick. We break down the final pick of the draft, linebacker Grant Stuard from Georgia.

By David Fucillo Updated
Melanie Fitch announces that the Washington Redskins picked SMU wide receiver Trey Quinn with the 256th pick, aka Mr. Irrelevant, during the final day of the 2018 NFL Draft at AT&amp;T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, on Saturday, April 28, 2018. Max Faulkner/Fort Worth Star-Telegram/Tribune News Service via Getty Images

UPDATE: Stuard earned a spot on the Bucs roster and has made an impact. Now, he even has his own commercial. This Uber Eats commercial has been running, and it will crack you up if you haven’t seen it yet.

The 2021 NFL Draft is officially a wrap, and once again it wraps on a fun note. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers selected linebacker Grant Stuard with the final pick of the draft, and he will go down in history as Mr. Irrelevant. A defensive player going last was installed by DraftKings Sportsbook at +100.

People won’t remember most of the day three picks of the 2021 NFL Draft, but there will be a soft spot for the underdog that is the final pick. Mr. Irrelevant has celebrated the final pick of the NFL Draft since 1976. Irrelevant Week is hosted every year in Huntington Beach, California in honor of the selection. The player and his family get a trip to Disneyland, a regatta, and even a fun trophy.

The odds are long for Stuard to have a significant NFL career, or even just make the Bucs roster this season. But it could be worse, and even if he doesn’t make the team he gets a pretty good few days to enjoy.

