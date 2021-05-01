LB Grant Stuard is the 2021 Mr. Irrelevant

UPDATE: Stuard earned a spot on the Bucs roster and has made an impact. Now, he even has his own commercial. This Uber Eats commercial has been running, and it will crack you up if you haven’t seen it yet.

The 2021 NFL Draft is officially a wrap, and once again it wraps on a fun note. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers selected linebacker Grant Stuard with the final pick of the draft, and he will go down in history as Mr. Irrelevant. A defensive player going last was installed by DraftKings Sportsbook at +100.

People won’t remember most of the day three picks of the 2021 NFL Draft, but there will be a soft spot for the underdog that is the final pick. Mr. Irrelevant has celebrated the final pick of the NFL Draft since 1976. Irrelevant Week is hosted every year in Huntington Beach, California in honor of the selection. The player and his family get a trip to Disneyland, a regatta, and even a fun trophy.

A friendly reminder that the final pick in the #NFLDraft is “Mr. Irrelevant,” which is one of my favorite titles. The player is honored during “Irrelevant Week” in Newport Beach and awarded the Lowsman Trophy, which mimics the Heisman but depicts a player fumbling a football. pic.twitter.com/MeUte9jVAj — Arash Markazi (@ArashMarkazi) April 25, 2020

The odds are long for Stuard to have a significant NFL career, or even just make the Bucs roster this season. But it could be worse, and even if he doesn’t make the team he gets a pretty good few days to enjoy.