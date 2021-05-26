Printable drafting tiers for 2021 fantasy football leagues

UPDATED 8/22

There is plenty of software out there that will help you keep your draft in order, but I’ve always preferred to print out my own drafting tier sheet to cross off by hand. Having something to write on can also help you take notes and make adjustments on the fly a little easier than most draft helpers.

I’ve put together my drafting tiers for PPR and Non-PPR leagues, which you can download in an Excel or PDF format. These will be updated in a timely manner, but you will be able to use the Excel to change them as you see fit. You can also “Make a Copy” from the “File” menu in Google Docs.

PPR Fantasy Football Tiers — Excel

PPR Fantasy Football Tiers — Google Doc

Non-PPR Fantasy Football Tiers — Google Doc

Tiers are easily my favorite way to draft. Having each position individually laid out in their own columns and separated into tiers is a good way to see the whole board. And tiers allow you to see that there is wiggle room in rankings. You don’t have to be so strict that you blindly go with yours or someone else’s rankings. Instead, you can see that a group of players is considered to be in the same tier and that picking from that tier is perfectly acceptable. This game isn’t black and white and going with your gut at the time is always a good call, especially if your tiers tell you it isn’t a big reach.