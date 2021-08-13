Fantasy camp battles: RB Devin Singletary vs. Zack Moss

The Buffalo Bills ended the New England Patriots’ reign on the AFC East in 2020-21, going 13-3 to win the division with QB Josh Allen and WR Stefon Diggs putting up massive numbers. Buffalo returns running backs Devin Singletary and Zack Moss, but who will be the lead rusher for fantasy owners? Singletary led the team with 156 carries last season, but Moss wasn’t far behind with 112 rushes.

Latest camp news

Week 2 preseason recap: Moss had four carries for 21 yards, while Singletary got 2 carries for 21 yards and a touchdown. The latter also had one reception for five yards. It looks like both running backs will be involved in the offense in a true committee.

Week 1 preseason recap: Zack Moss is sidelined with a hamstring injury, and Devin Singletary took full advantage of his absence in the first game of the preseason. Singletary finished with 42 rushing yards on eight carries, and he caught a six-yard touchdown.

According to Matthew Fairburn of The Athletic Buffalo, Moss has been the better running back so far in camp. Moss saw double-digit carries in Weeks 13-15 last season, so the Bills do like him as a running back and might feel he can take over the lead role.

8/13/2021: Moss injured his hamstring in practice and is day-today, per The Athletic’s Joe Buscaglia. Moss likely won’t play in their preseason game against the Lions.

8/9/2021: Based on Fairburn’s observations, it seems Moss has the edge in the battle. However, it’s more likely the running backs end up splitting carries evenly to start the season and the Bills make a decision based on production.

Next preseason game: vs. Green Bay Packers

The Bills may treat this as a “dress rehearsal” game, meaning whichever running back gets the nod here might be the team’s starter. That doesn’t mean both players won’t be involved in the offense. In fact, the Bills might play both and roll with the “hot hand” when the regular season comes around.

Fantasy football verdict

Week 2 preseason: As mentioned above, this could be a case of Buffalo testing both running backs out in games and eventually sticking with one. That type of system will inevitably cause frustration among fantasy owners, but it’s important to note both backs will have a role in the offense. Given how potent we expect Buffalo’s attack to be, it’s worth holding onto both players until one clearly overtakes the other.