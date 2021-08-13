Fantasy camp battles: RB D’Andre Swift vs. Jamaal Williams

The Detroit Lions rushing attack figures to be a bigger part of the offense with the new coaching staff, and the battle for the top running back spot will come down to D’Andre Swift and Jamaal Williams. Swift is the top option among the running backs returning from last year’s team, but the staff appears to think highly of Williams, who was brought in from the Green Bay Packers this offseason.

Week 2 preseason recap: Both men were held out of the Lions’ 26-20 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers on Saturday. The team elected to give a good portion of snaps to backups Craig Reynolds and Jermar Jefferson.

Week 1 preseason recap: As expected, Williams got plenty of burn in the Lions’ 16-15 loss to the Buffalo Bills on Friday. He got the most work out of all Detroit tailbacks, logging 22 snaps in the exhibition and recorded 15 yards on nine carries. Swift, meanwhile, was held out of Saturday’s contest due to his groin injury but will return to practice on Tuesday according to head coach Dan Campbell.

August 11th: Swift is missing valuable practice time as he is dealing with a sore groin, and he has not participated much in training camp. Additionally, rookie Jermar Jefferson suffered an ankle injury during Monday’s practice, so Williams is getting plenty of the Lions running back reps during camp.

Next preseason game: vs. Indianapolis Colts

The Lions will finish off the preseason this Saturday at 7 p.m. ET when hosting the Colts at Ford Field. It is unknown how head coach Dan Campbell will handle his starters in this one but I’d imagine the likes of Swift and Williams will actually get into the game on Friday unlike their trip to Pittsburgh.

Heading into Week 3 preseason: Swift is still the presumed starter, but expect the one-two punch dynamic to remain in effect heading into the regular season. Swift should be a middle round draft pick as a Flex/backup RB option while you can definitely get Williams in later rounds.

Heading into Week 2 preseason: Williams got the start and did very little with his nine carries, as he went for just 15 yards. Swift is still likely to be the No. 1 back for the Lions this season, but Williams should have value as he is likely to be drafted well after Swift. Detroit’s coaching staff has mentioned they expect a one-two punch, and they will ride the hot hand between the two throughout the season. Swift wasn’t drafted by this current regime, so there might not be a ton of loyalty between the two sides, making Williams an interesting selection with a larger workload than he saw in Green Bay.

