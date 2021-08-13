Fantasy camp battles: WR Gabriel Davis vs. Emmanuel Sanders

The Buffalo Bills look to improve on a run to the AFC championship game last season after going 13-3 in the regular season. Josh Allen, after agreeing to a massive extension, appears to be an MVP candidate while WR Stefon Diggs hopes to cement his place as one of the top receivers in the game. With Cole Beasley’s weekly status in question due to his refusal to get vaccinated, the Bills will potentially have an opening for a starting receiver. That leaves Gabriel Davis and Emmanuel Sanders in a battle for the No. 3 receiver spot with the chance to get additional reps if Beasley misses time.

Latest camp news

Week 2 preseason recap: The Bills crushed the Bears 41-15 and QB Mitch Trubisky was given free reign to sling the ball against his former team, but Davis once again struggled. He had three receptions for 29 yards, while Isaiah McKenzie stole the show with seven receptions for 72 yards. Sanders did not play in the contest.

Week 1 preseason recap: Emmanuel Sanders was held out of the first preseason game against the Lions, and Gabriel Davis was unable to take advantage. He appeared in the game but did not see any targets his way.

According to Mark Gaughan of The Buffalo News, Davis has the edge in any receiver battle. He worked with Diggs in the offseason and will look to build on a healthy snap count from last season. Sanders is the free agent acquisition, but looks to be more of a signing to maintain depth at this point. Davis may even overtake Beasley in the group.

Current odds at DraftKings Sportsbook

Gabriel Davis over/under receiving yards: 650.5

Emmanuel Sanders over/under receiving yards: 600.5

The oddsmakers feel this is a lot closer battle than others might expect, with only 50 yards separating the line between Sanders and Davis.

Next preseason game: vs. Green Bay Packers

The Bills could give their starters some run here in the final preseason game, but Davis will still get snaps with that unit. Sanders has been held out of two games and could see limited snaps against the Packers. This battle could still go either way but Davis appears to have the edge. McKenzie is also coming into his own and could be a factor in this.

Fantasy football verdict

Week 2 preseason: Davis has the edge, but Sanders is the veteran and can’t be ruled out despite his lack of preseason playing time. McKenzie is also proving he can be a factor in this competition, but Davis is the front-runner at this point. In this offense, the No. 2/3 wide receiver will merit flex consideration, especially in deeper leagues. That means Davis could be worth rostering for some fantasy owners.