Fantasy camp battles: RB Mike Davis vs. Qadree Ollison vs. D’Onta Foreman

The Atlanta Falcons will be looking for a new starting running back after moving on from Todd Gurley after last season. The Falcons have Mike Davis, Qadree Ollison and D’Onta Foreman in the backfield this year with Davis likely to be given the first chance at securing the starting job.

Latest camp news

Week 2 preseason recap: Davis was held out of the team’s second preseason game, but Ollison and Foreman saw plenty of work. Ollison saw 18 snaps and carried the ball seven times for 21 yards, while Foreman rushed nine times for 24 yards and played 13 snaps.

Week 1 preseason recap: Despite being on the roster for less than a week, Foreman was the only running back among the top three to see the field in the first preseason game against the Tennessee Titans. He carried the ball three times for 10 yards, but he is still likely to be behind the other two on the depth chart.

According to ESPN’s Michael Rothstein, Ollison didn’t practice Saturday. That means Davis likely got more reps with the first team. The Falcons signed Foreman on Monday, but he hasn’t had time to get acclimated to the offense yet. It appears Davis is the leader for the top running back spot.

8/9/2021: With Ollison not practicing and Foreman only recently joining the team, Davis is the favorite to win the job by default.

Next preseason game: vs. Browns

The backfield trio have one more preseason game to get ready for the real thing. Davis participated in joint practices against the Dolphins last week, but we’ll see if he makes an appearance in the team’s final preseason game and if the other two backs can take advantage of an increased opportunity.

Fantasy football verdict

Heading into Week 3 preseason: We’re still confident Davis will be the back you want on your fantasy team, so he doesn’t necessarily need to risk any injury heading into the season. Ollison is likely to be the team’s backup, but Foreman could push for snaps as he gets settled into the offense.

Heading into Week 2 preseason: Mike Davis is highly likely to be the guy assuming everybody stays healthy through the rest of training camp into the regular season. AtlantaFalcons.com reported Ollison is going to be the backup behind Davis. Still, it’s unlikely Davis will be a full-on workhorse back, so a few carries should be available behind him.