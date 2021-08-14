Fantasy camp battles: RB Josh Jacobs vs. Kenyan Drake

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs followed up his breakout rookie campaign from in 2019 with an equally impactful 2020 season, burning up the ground for 1,065 yards on 273 carries and 12 rushing touchdowns to earn Pro Bowl honors at the end of the season.

Still, the Raiders went out of their way this offseason to provide a complementary piece for Jacobs in the offseason and did so by pairing him with another former Alabama Crimson Tide running back in Kenyan Drake. Playing for both the Miami Dolphins and Arizona Cardinals in 2020, he ran for a career high 955 yards and 10 touchdowns between the two clubs.

Even with immense question marks on the offensive line, the organization is hoping that this tandem will give them enough “oomph” to break through into the postseason.

Latest camp news

Week 2 preseason recap: Jacobs and Drake did not see any action in Week 2, suggesting both players are already locked into the top two roles in the backfield.

Week 1 preseason recap: Neither man logged a single carry in the team’s 20-7 preseason win over the Seattle Seahawks. Trey Ragas handled a bulk of the load on Saturday. With Jalen Richards out, it made sense to not jeopardize the top two tailbacks on the depth chart.

8/11/21: Third string running back Jalen Richards will miss an indefinite amount of time due to a foot injury. While Jacobs were already solidly locked in at the top two spots on the depth chart, this is blow to their overall depth and places even more of an emphasis for the duo to stay healthy.

8/9/21: The unofficial Raiders depth chart released on Monday has Jacobs as the starter and Drake as the backup.

8/6/21: Drake has been working on his catching with quarterback Derek Carr and it’s believed he can shine as a pass-catching back for the LV offense. Drake has 169 career receptions for 1,244 yards and six touchdowns throughout his five years in the NFL.

Next preseason game: at San Francisco 49ers

The Raiders wrap up preseason play against their Bay Area rivals. Don’t expect Jacobs and Drake to get any meaningful action here, although Jon Gruden may want the latter to get some carries. Jacobs is presumed to be the starter with Drake picking up minimal carries as a change-of-pace option.

Fantasy football verdict

Week 2 preseason: Jacobs is one of the more dynamic young backs in the league and without a doubt a top tailback option in any draft format. Even with his production, do not sleep on Drake as a good handcuff option with Jacobs. He was money in red zone and goal line situations last season, with all nine of his touchdowns coming from with the five-yard line.