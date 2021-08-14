Fantasy camp battles: RB J.K. Dobbins vs. Gus Edwards

The Baltimore Ravens come into the 2021-22 season hoping to complement a dynamic rushing attack with some aerial action. The Ravens overhauled the wide receiver group with the hope QB Lamar Jackson can truly develop into an all-around threat offensively. The running back group looks to get plenty of work, but it remains to be seen whether J.K. Dobbins or Gus Edwards will command a majority of the workload.

Latest camp news

Week 2 preseason recap: Both men only received four carries each in the Ravens’ 20-3 victory at Carolina on Saturday. They split time fairly evenly with the first team, as Dobbins had 10 snaps to Edwards’ eight. Edwards managed 28 yards out of his touches while Dobbins got just eight.

Week 1 preseason recap: Gus Edwards missed the first preseason game of the season due to a personal family matter, but he has since returned to practice. Dobbins saw limited work and gained zero yards on three carries over the first two series of the game.

Dobbins is definitely the frontrunner after last season, but Edwards has experience in the system and always finds a way to get touches. Ryan Mink of Ravens.com notes both are listed as starters on the depth chart, indicating there could be an even split.

This could be the team trying to play things close to the vest, but the Ravens did bring Edwards back when they could’ve drafted a running back for less. Of course, Jackson will also have a significant amount of carries and ultimately, one of the running backs will be left out.

Current odds on DraftKings Sportsbook

J.K. Dobbins over/under rushing yards: 1050.5

Gus Edwards over/under rushing yards: 600.5

The oddsmakers seem to favor Dobbins to be the lead running back at this point.

Next preseason game: at Washington Football Team

The Ravens will close the preseason on Saturday, August 28 at 6 p.m. ET when traveling to FedEx Field to face fellow DMV foe Washington. We’ll see if the workload for both backs increases as in this one as the regular season draws near.

Fantasy football verdict

Heading into Week 3 preseason: Dobbins is still the man at the No. 1 spot for the Ravens especially Edwards missing portions of camp. Still slot Dobbins as a potential RB2/Flex player while Edwards could emerge as a worthy handcuff.

Heading into Week 2 preseason: Dobbins is the clear No. 1 back to be selected in fantasy drafts and can be picked as a No. 2 running back. Edwards is worthy of a roster spot after rushing for more than 700 yards in his first three NFL seasons, but Dobbins will likely be the main beneficiary of Mark Ingram no longer on the team.