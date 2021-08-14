Fantasy camp battles: WR DJ Moore vs. Terrace Marshall

The Carolina Panthers enter Year 2 of the Matt Rhule era with a new face at quarterback. Sam Darnold comes in to replace Teddy Bridgewater and hopes to avoid a repeat of his struggles with the New York Jets. Rhule should have RB Christian McCaffrey healthy this season, along with a talented wide receiver trio headlined by DJ Moore.

Latest camp news

Week 2 preseason recap: Marshall showed out once again for the Panthers in their 20-3 loss to the Baltimore Ravens on Saturday. The LSU product played 48 percent of Carolina’s offensive snaps and hauled in all three of his targets for 50 yards.

Meanwhile, Moore left practice on Thursday with back soreness and didn’t play in Saturday’s exhibition. It’s only considered minor.

Week 1 preseason recap: Marshall balled out in his preseason debut with the Panthers on Sunday. In 21 offensive snaps, the rookie from LSU caught three of five targets for 88 yards including a 60-yard reception from P.J. Walker. Afterwards, he said he felt comfortable in his debut. In contrast, Moore only played 14 offensive snaps, hauling in two of four targets for 26 yards in the 21-18 loss to Indianapolis.

August 8: According to NFL.com’s Cameron Wolfe, Moore and Robby Anderson are the top two receivers on the team. However, that doesn’t mean Marshall won’t have a roll. According to Darin Gantt at panthers.com, the second-round pick has been making some big plays throughout training camp.

Current odds at DraftKings Sportsbook

DJ Moore over/under receiving yards: 1190.5

Terrace Marshall over/under receiving yards: 550.5

As expected, Moore has the sizable edge on Marshall at this position. Moore isn’t going to cede any work to Marshall unless he’s injured, but Marshall can carve a role out for himself his rookie year.

Next preseason game: vs. Pittsburgh Steelers

The Panthers will close the preseason on Friday, August 27 at 7:30 p.m. ET when welcoming the Steelers to town. With his back soreness being minor, Moore should be good to go for the exhibition while Marshall will continue to get his share of touches.

Fantasy football verdict

Heading into Week 3 preseason: Moore has been quiet this preseason but still consider him a top flex play. It’s Marshall that’s intriguing as his stock continues to rise with each passing week. Definitely have him on your radar and snatch him up in the draft after you’ve cycled through your primary receiver options.

Heading into Week 2 preseason: Marshall is turning heads in training camp and his stock as a middle-round flex sleeper in fantasy drafts should only increase as we get closer to the regular season. Moore, however, is still solidly entrenched among Carolina’s top-two receiving options in the offense along with fellow veteran returnee Robby Anderson. His low volume of touchdowns prevents him from being a top of the list WR option, but his back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons along with his high target rate for sure makes him a top flex play if available.