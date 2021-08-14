Fantasy camp battles: TE Gerald Everett vs. Will Dissly

The buzz around Seattle Seahawks training camp is the new-look offensive scheme under first-year offensive coordinator Shane Waldron. And with a new offense presents an opportunity for a pair of tight ends to thrive, one in Seattle returnee Will Dissly and the other in newcomer Gerald Everett.

Dissly split reps with now departed Seahawks tight ends Jacob Hollister and Greg Olsen last season, but gained invaluable experience. Starting 12 games, he caught 24 of his 29 targets for 251 yards and two touchdowns. The fourth-year veteran from the University of Washington is hoping to up his production as his workload increases.

Everett proved to be a formidable No. 2 tight end option behind Tyler Higbee with the Los Angeles Rams last season, catching 41 passes for 417 yards and a touchdown. He now looks for an increased workload with the Rams’ NFC West division rival Seahawks.

Latest camp news

Week 2 preseason recap: Neither player took the field in a 30-3 loss to the Denver Broncos, suggesting the Seahawks have seen enough in camp to determine who will be the lead tight end. Expect both players to have some role, but the lead player will be a redzone monster this season.

Week 1 preseason recap: In their first preseason game against the Raiders, neither of these tight ends made any impact on the stat sheet. Snap counts were hard to come by, but it’s doubtful either of these guys even saw any sort of action. That means this game did nothing in helping us figure out who is in the lead at the moment.

In recent interviews, both Everett and Dissly have discussed their excitement over Waldron’s fast-paced offense. Waldron was most recently the passing game coordinator for the Rams offense, hence the familiarity with Everett and a huge reason why the tight end is now in Seattle.

Next preseason game: vs. Los Angeles Chargers

The Seahawks have not thrown their starters into preseason action yet and are unlikely to do so in Week 3. Everett likely has the lead due to his production and relationship with Waldron, but Dissly has a connection with Russell Wilson. It’ll be interesting to see if there are reps in Week 3 for either player.

Fantasy football verdict

Week 2 preseason: Nothing has changed from our original assessment. Both players are still learning the new offense and neither has TE1 experience before. Both will be feature players in the Seattle offense, but the edge probably goes to Everett just based on past experience in the league.