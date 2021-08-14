Fantasy camp battles: TE Evan Engram vs. Kyle Rudolph

Trying to make sure that quarterback Daniel Jones has many weapons that he’s comfortable with as possible, the New York Giants went out of their way this offseason to bring together a pair of Pro Bowl tight ends to boost the offense in Evan Engram and Kyle Rudolph.

Engram was Jones’ go-to guy last year with a team-high 109 targets, hauling in 63 receptions for 654 yards. Meanwhile in Minnesota, Rudolph’s 2020 season and ultimately longstanding career with the Vikings was cut short as he was sent to IR in December.

While Rudolph is nursing a foot injury for now during training camp, the team is hoping that both tight ends will be active and ready to go once the regular season gets into full gear.

Latest camp news

Week 2 preseason recap: Engram did not take the field against the Browns. Rudolph, who is still on the PUP list, ran throw warmups with Daniel Jones so he could be close to returning. However, the starting job when both are healthy belongs to Engram.

Week 1 preseason recap: Engram did not get any snaps and Rudolph remains on the PUP list. Kaden Smith finished the game with 18 snaps, Cole Hikutini had 16, Nakia Griffin-Stewart had 13, Rysen John had 12, and Jake Hausmann had 1. John had 3 catches for 14 yards and Hikutini was targeted once.

8/11/21: Engram shared on Wednesday that despite being a Pro Bowl selection, he wishes to throw last season in the trash and start new. He indicated that he wants to be a more consistent player for the Giants.

8/10/21: Rudolph remains on the PUP list with a foot injury but head coach Joe Judge says that he’s making progress every day. There is no timetable on when we’ll see Rudolph return to the field.

Next preseason game: vs. New England Patriots

The Giants are unlikely throw two players, one who is injury-prone and the other who is still on the PUP list, into preseason action. Engram is still the lead tight end when both are healthy, but this could be a revolving door position for Joe Judge.

Fantasy football verdict

Week 2 preseason: Until Rudolph gets healthy and back on the field, Engram will be the go-to guy. Engram likely will remain TE1 even when Rudolph is available, but Rudolph would cut into his snaps and overall fantasy value.