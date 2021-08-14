Fantasy camp battles: WR Rashard Higgins vs. Donovan Peoples-Jones

The Cleveland Browns hope to build on their first playoff victory since 1994 in the 2021-22 season. QB Baker Mayfield returns to a loaded skill position group offensively, with Odell Beckham Jr. coming back from an ACL injury.

The Browns are set at their top two receiver spots with Beckham Jr. and Jarvis Landry, but there’s still a battle for the No. 3 role. Rashard Higgins and Donovan Peoples-Jones are the main contenders here after both saw action last year.

Latest camp news

Week 2 preseason recap: Both players caught one pass. Higgins had two targets and Peoples-Jones had one. It appears both players are locked into a roster spot, but who will be the other outside receiver in the offense? Experience favors Higgins, but Peoples-Jones has more upside.

Week 1 preseason recap: Higgins recorded one catch for 12 yards on two targets, while Peoples-Jones had three catches for 26 yards on five targets. The former actually played more according to Browns.com, so the stats might not be a great indication of who is ahead in this battle.

According to Scott Petrak of The Chronicle-Telegram, Higgins was making plays in training camp despite dealing with an ankle injury. Meanwhile, Zac Jackson of The Athletic notes Peoples-Jones is emerging as a potential star of camp. It seems both players will have a lot to prove during preseason action in order to secure the No. 3 role.

Current odds on DraftKings Sportsbook

There are no props available at the sportsbook at the moment. Higgins had better production last season than Peoples-Jones, but that doesn’t mean much heading into this season.

Week 3 matchup: at Atlanta Falcons

Neither player has made a big impression in preseason which means either the Browns have determined who has the job or they’re waiting for the final preseason game to really throw the first team out there. It’s unclear whether the starters will take the field, but Cleveland’s No. 3 receiver role is up for grabs based on preseason production.

Fantasy football verdict

Week 2 preseason: Odell Beckham Jr. and Jarvis Landry are the starters, but Higgins or Peoples-Jones will be able to see targets on the outside in the No. 3 role. The Browns haven’t made that decision yet publicly, but it appears Higgins is the leader based solely on last season’s production.