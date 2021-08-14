Fantasy camp battles: TE Jack Doyle vs. Mo Alie-Cox

Veteran Indianapolis Colts tight end Jack Doyle had company in 2020 with former practice squad player Mo Alie-Cox emerging as a viable tight end threat for the playoff team. Basically splitting snaps through the season, the duo combined in the passing game for 54 receptions, 645 yards, and five touchdowns.

No matter who emerges as the Colts’ starting quarterback in Week 1 in Carson Wentz’s absence (if he can’t go), the team is bound to utilize both veterans in two tight end sets throughout the season. However, these next few weeks of training camp could determine who shines as the primary pass-catching TE.

Latest camp news

Week 2 preseason recap: Alie-Cox got one target while Doyle didn’t appear in the 12-10 win over the Minnesota Vikings. It’s unclear who is in the lead here, but the Colts have not had Carson Wentz in action yet so they could play both players to see who the quarterback ultimately develops a chemistry with.

Week 1 preseason recap: Neither tight end played in the team’s preseason opener. Farrod Green led the tight end depth chart in snaps with 34. Kylen Granson (24), Jordan Thomas (23), and Andrew Vollert (21) followed. Granson had two catches for 16 yards, Green had one for five, and Vollert had one target.

8/11/21: Wednesday was reportedly a rest day for Doyle.

8/4/21: Alie-Cox sat out of practice with a knee injury.

8/2/21: With Jacob Eason competing with Sam Ehlinger for the starting QB job following Wentz’s injury, Alie-Cox has gone out of his way to make Eason as comfortable as possible. He indicated that at this point of his career, he’s gotten used to playing with new QB’s.

Next preseason game: at Detroit Lions

The Colts have said Wentz is ready to return to practice, but that doesn’t mean he’ll play against the Lions. It looks like the starting tight end will ultimately be the one who connects best with Wentz during the regular season, meaning this camp battle could extend to real games.

Fantasy football verdict

Week 2 preseason: Both tight ends are likely going to be available on the waiver wire at this point, as neither has created much buzz in preseason. With Wentz still coming back, it’s hard to see fantasy owners take Doyle or Alie-Cox over players with more defined offensive roles. This position needs more time to become clear on the football field and in fantasy lineups.