Fantasy camp battles: WR Jalen Guyton, Tyron Johnson, Joshua Palmer

As we head into this season, we already know that the Los Angeles Chargers’ top-two wide receivers are Keenan Allen and Mike Williams. However, there is a competition for the WR3 job between Jalen Guyton, Tyron Johnson, and rookie Joshua Palmer.

Guyton and Johnson flashed last season with their abilities to get behind the defense and stretch the field. Guyton had 28 receptions (55 targets) for 511 yards and 3 touchdowns, while Johnson recorded 20 receptions (26 targets) for 398 yards and 3 touchdowns. As for Palmer, he was drafted in the third round of the 2021 NFL draft and is already making some noise at training camp.

Latest camp news

Week 2 preseason recap: Guyton had one reception for 39 yards on one target. Palmer had one catch for three yards on target. Johnson recorded six targets, but only hauled in four for 11 yards.

Week 1 preseason recap: Palmer got the most work in the Chargers’ 13-6 win over the Los Angeles Rams last Saturday, catching six of seven targets for 36 yards. Guyton caught two of five targets for 16 yards while Johnson had a lone reception for two.

Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer visited Chargers’ training camp last week and tweeted out that Palmer has an NFL body and would play a Michael Thomas’ role in Joe Lombardi’s Saints-centric offense.

8/11/21: Palmer will have a ton of competition for the WR3 with Guyton and Johnson already having a full season under their belts. However, he brings a skillset to the field, which could work in the slot with Allen and Williams lining up on the outside. And we didn’t factor in K.J. Hill, who the Chargers selected in the 2020 NFL Draft.

Next preseason game: at Seattle Seahawks

The Chargers aren’t going to play their key starters in preseason, according to head coach Brandon Staley. That means more opportunities for Guyton, Johnson and Palmer to compete for the No. 3 receiver role. K.J. Hill is another player to monitor for this position battle.

Fantasy football verdict

Week 2 preseason: Guyton, based on his production last season, is worth looking at as a bench guy. Given Mike Williams’ injury history, he is most likely to see more playing time. Palmer and Johnson are waiver wire fodder at this point and neither will have value unless the Chargers get rocked with injuries.