Fantasy camp battles: RB Myles Gaskin, Malcolm Brown, Salvon Ahmed

A lack of an effective run game was one of the sore spots for an otherwise successful Miami Dolphins season in 2020 where they finished 10-6 and barely missed the postseason.

Injuries and COVID prevented Myles Gaskin from having an even season as he rushed for just 584 yards and three touchdowns in 10 games. Salvon Ahmed appeared hear and there as a rookie but did have a breakout 122 yard performance against the New England Patriots late in the season. The newcomer to the room for this year is veteran Malcolm Brown from the Los Angeles Rams, who signed with the Dolphins this past March. The veteran did amadd a career high in yards (419) and rushing touchdowns (5) in 2020, but was effectively playing third wheel behind Cam Akers and Darrell Handerson on the depth chart.

Now heading into a new season, we’ll see who emerges as the top ball carrier and if the trio can produce a more serious run game for Miami.

Latest camp news

Week 2 preseason recap: Gaskin got more action than he did Week 1, recording a rushing and receiving touchdown and looking like the dynamic running back the Dolphins expect. Brown eventually ended up with 10 carries and a touchdown himself. Ahmed got two carries and also caught two passes. This is a committee, but Gaskin and Brown appear to be the 1-2 punch here.

Week 1 preseason recap: Malcolm Brown got the start for the Dolphins in their 20-13 loss to the Chicago Bears on Saturday and got a bulk of the carries with nine, albeit only for eight yards total. Ahmed was utilized in both the running and passing games, tallying six rushes for 40 yards on the ground and two catches for 31 receiving yards and a touchdown. Gaskin had four carries for 19 yards on the afternoon and his status as a backup behind Brown created scuttlebutt about his falling fantasy value. Despite this, he’s still listed as a starter...

No changes on listed Dolphins depth chart for this week, even after Malcolm Brown started over Myles Gaskin at RB. Liam Eichenberg still first-team LG after missing preseason opener and S. Kindley getting start. Jaelan Phillips shown as third team, but this a 3-3-5 with one OLB. pic.twitter.com/l1OQGT7EBu — David Furones (@DavidFurones_) August 16, 2021

8/11/21: The Dolphins released their first unofficial depth chart on Monday with Gaskin as the presumed starter and both Ahmed and Brown backing him up. Last week, head coach Brian Flores heaped praise on Gaskin while the other to were working through injuries.

Next preseason game: at Cincinnati Bengals

Expect head coach Brian Flores to continue using all three running backs in Week 3, although Gaskin and Brown may see a reduced workload with the season looming. The former appears to be the lead back for now, but Brown continues getting carries which will frustrate fantasy owners. Ahmed is a fallback option in the event of an injury.

Fantasy football verdict

Week 2 preseason: Gaskin was the star in a 37-17 win, recording 71 total yards and two touchdowns. Brown had 43 yards and a score on 10 carries, while Ahmed combined for 25 total yards on four touches. Gaskin is the top back to have in fantasy football, but Brown is not a bad secondary option in deep leagues. Ahmed is worth having on the bench given his breakout potential if there’s an injury.