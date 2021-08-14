Fantasy camp battles: RB Chris Carson, Rashaad Penny, DeeJay Dallas

The Seattle Seahawks enter the 2021 season with the same backfield duo of Chris Carson, and Rashaad Penny, which they’ve had for the last few seasons. However, between the two backs, Carson has been able to keep a clean bill of health.

Last season, Carson failed to rush for at least 1,000 rushing yards for the first time since 2017 when he was a rookie. He recorded 681 yards on 141 carries and 5 touchdowns, but had a career-high 37 receptions (46 targets) for 287 yards and 4 touchdowns. Penny made his 2020 debut in Week 15 after suffering a season-ending injury in the 2019 season. In the final three games of the regular season, he recorded 34 yards on 11 carries.

The Seahawks also featured rookie DeeJay Dallas last year. Dallas had 108 yards for 34 carries and 2 touchdowns, along with 17 receptions for 111 yards and a score. But he could be competing with Travis Homer and Alex Collins for a spot on the 53-man roster.

Latest camp news

Week 2 preseason recap: Penny got five carries for eight yards, while Carson sat out the contest. Josh Johnson and Alex Collins got 16 combined carries. The Seahawks are likely set on Carson as their starter and are now in the process of figuring out the rest of the position group. DeeJay Dallas did not record a carry, but caught three passes for 27 yards.

Week 1 preseason recap: Dallas was the only one of the three running backs to log any playing time during their first preseason game against the Las Vegas Raiders. The other two sat and watched from the sidelines, as their spots on the roster are already pretty secure. Dallas got five carries and went for 24 yards, and was the most productive running back on the roster. QB Alex McGough finished the game with the most yards though, with 25 on three carries.

According to Brady Henderson of ESPN.com, Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll said that Penny has looked great in camp and the best they’ve seen him. Carroll also said that Carson is the starter, but the more Penny plays it makes Carson play better. The Seahawks head coach mentioned that their offense is more running back-friendly this season.

8/11/21: As we expected, Carson will once again be the Seahawks’ starting running back this season. Even with Penny back in the fold, Carson should hit 1,000 rushing yards for a Seahawks team that has weapons at tight end and wide receiver. If Penny can stay healthy that is only going to make the offense better and will make him a viable RB2/FLEX option in fantasy football this season.

Imagine having a dynamic 1-2 punch at running back with Penny and Carson, while also letting Russell Wilson cook throwing the football? It’s not a farfetched idea to think about.

Next preseason game: vs Los Angeles Chargers

This could be Seattle’s “dress rehearsal” game, but don’t expect Russell Wilson and Carson to get a ton of snaps. The Seahawks are going to be cautious with their starters. Penny could get extended carries as he attempts to secure the No. 2 role. Collins will continue to get work. Dallas is more of a pass-catching back, but could see some additional run here in the final preseason game.

Fantasy football verdict

Week 2 preseason: Carson is already the unquestioned RB1 and Penny is probably a lock for RB2, but Collins will keep things interesting in that depth chart. Fantasy owners can look at Carson as a reliable starter with consistent volume, but it gets dicey after that. Penny might be worth holding onto in deeper leagues, but he is unlikely to deliver value unless Carson gets hurt. The same goes for Collins and Dallas.