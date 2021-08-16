Tight end rankings (non-PPR) for 2021 fantasy football leagues

UPDATED 8/22

Welcome to the 2021 fantasy football season! Come up on the porch, take a load off, and peruse these here rankings while sipping a nice lemonade. It’s a beautiful day to think about tight ends and all their possible receptions and touchdowns for your fantasy team.

The NFL regular season starts in 24 days and I for one am gosh dern excited. We’ve still got a couple preseason games to help us decide how these tight ends not named Travis Kelce, George Kittle and Darren Waller are going to be used, so unless you are dead set on grabbing one of the top guys, there is plenty of room for the rankings to change. We’ll update these as often as humanly possible.

2021 Fantasy Football rankings: Tight ends

The age of the fantasy football stud tight end that we thought was heralded by Antonio Gates hasn’t come to fruition quite yet. We thought peak Jimmy Grahams would just multiply like bunnies, but it just hasn’t happened and I don’t think it will. Yes, there will be studs who blast onto the scene, but I just don’t see it becoming a common event.

Last season Travis Kelce destroyed the tight end field. Darren Waller came the closest to his fantasy numbers, but even he wasn’t within spitting distance while Waller was light years ahead of the rest. It was a truly awful year for fantasy tight ends with Robert Tonyan coming in as fantasy TE3 in non-PPR leagues with 586 yards and 11 touchdowns. That’s 36 yards per game! Anyway, hopefully we get a healthy George Kittle back and rookie Kyle Pitts can burst onto the scene so we can get a little diversity at the top of the charts this season.