 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Tight end rankings (non-PPR) for 2021 fantasy football leagues

We take you through our tight end rankings heading into the 2021 NFL season heading into fantasy football drafts.

By Chet Gresham Updated
George Kittle #85 of the San Francisco 49ers warms up prior to the start of an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins at Levi’s Stadium on October 11, 2020 in Santa Clara, California. Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

UPDATED 8/22

Welcome to the 2021 fantasy football season! Come up on the porch, take a load off, and peruse these here rankings while sipping a nice lemonade. It’s a beautiful day to think about tight ends and all their possible receptions and touchdowns for your fantasy team.

The NFL regular season starts in 24 days and I for one am gosh dern excited. We’ve still got a couple preseason games to help us decide how these tight ends not named Travis Kelce, George Kittle and Darren Waller are going to be used, so unless you are dead set on grabbing one of the top guys, there is plenty of room for the rankings to change. We’ll update these as often as humanly possible.

2021 Fantasy Football rankings: Tight ends

The age of the fantasy football stud tight end that we thought was heralded by Antonio Gates hasn’t come to fruition quite yet. We thought peak Jimmy Grahams would just multiply like bunnies, but it just hasn’t happened and I don’t think it will. Yes, there will be studs who blast onto the scene, but I just don’t see it becoming a common event.

Last season Travis Kelce destroyed the tight end field. Darren Waller came the closest to his fantasy numbers, but even he wasn’t within spitting distance while Waller was light years ahead of the rest. It was a truly awful year for fantasy tight ends with Robert Tonyan coming in as fantasy TE3 in non-PPR leagues with 586 yards and 11 touchdowns. That’s 36 yards per game! Anyway, hopefully we get a healthy George Kittle back and rookie Kyle Pitts can burst onto the scene so we can get a little diversity at the top of the charts this season.

Tight end rankings (non-PPR) for 2021 fantasy football leagues

Rk Name Team
Rk Name Team
1 Travis Kelce KC
2 George Kittle SF
3 Darren Waller LV
4 Mark Andrews BAL
5 T.J. Hockenson DET
6 Kyle Pitts ATL
7 Logan Thomas WAS
8 Irv Smith Jr. MIN
9 Robert Tonyan GB
10 Mike Gesicki MIA
11 Noah Fant DEN
12 Jonnu Smith NE
13 Tyler Higbee LAR
14 Jared Cook LAC
15 Blake Jarwin DAL
16 Dallas Goedert PHI
17 Rob Gronkowski TB
18 Evan Engram NYG
19 Hunter Henry NE
20 Hayden Hurst ATL
21 Dawson Knox BUF
22 Cole Kmet CHI
23 Austin Hooper CLE
24 Zach Ertz PHI
25 Donald Parham Jr. LAC
26 Eric Ebron PIT
27 Gerald Everett SEA
28 Pat Freiermuth PIT
29 Adam Trautman NO
30 O.J. Howard TB
31 Dan Arnold CAR
32 Anthony Firkser TEN
33 Tyler Kroft NYJ
34 Chris Herndon IV NYJ
35 Jack Doyle IND
36 Jordan Akins HOU
37 Jace Sternberger GB
38 Dalton Schultz DAL
39 Farrod Green IND
40 Mo Alie-Cox IND
41 Foster Moreau LV
42 Albert Okwuegbunam DEN
43 C.J. Uzomah CIN
44 Harrison Bryant CLE
45 David Njoku CLE
46 Hunter Long MIA
47 Will Dissly SEA
48 Cameron Brate TB
49 Geoff Swaim TEN
50 Jimmy Graham CHI
51 Kyle Rudolph NYG
52 Drew Sample CIN
53 Ryan Griffin NYJ
54 Jacob Hollister BUF
55 Jacob Harris LAR
56 Tyler Conklin MIN
57 Kahale Warring HOU
58 Josh Oliver BAL
59 Josiah Deguara GB
60 Devin Asiasi NE
61 Ian Thomas CAR
62 Brycen Hopkins LAR
63 Kylen Granson IND
64 Darren Fells DET
65 Adam Shaheen MIA
66 Troy Fumagalli NE
67 Colby Parkinson SEA
68 Dalton Keene NE
69 Maxx Williams ARI
70 James O'Shaughnessy JAC
71 Tre' McKitty LAC

More From DraftKings Nation