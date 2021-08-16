 clock menu more-arrow no yes

PPR running back rankings for 2021 fantasy football leagues

We take you through our PPR running back rankings heading into the 2021 NFL season heading into fantasy football drafts.

Austin Ekeler #30 of the Los Angeles Chargers rushes after a pass reception during the second half of a game against the Denver Broncos at SoFi Stadium on December 27, 2020 in Inglewood, California. Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images

UPDATED 8/22

As we approach the 2021 fantasy football season, we’re all taking diligent notes and over-analyzing each and every bit of information we can gather from beat reporters, statements from coaches, and the limited snaps we see from starters in the preseason. We’ve taken all of that information and more to project these players for your 2021 fantasy football leagues to present our 2021 PPR fantasy football running back rankings.

2021 PPR Fantasy Football rankings: Running backs

We kick off our 2021 PPR running back rankings with some less-than-surprising names. At No. 1 sits Christian McCaffrey, set to bounce back in a big way after injuries kept him off the field for most of the 2020 season. He’s averaged 27 fantasy points per game in PPR scoring formats since 2018. Alvin Kamara has the second-highest average in fantasy points per game in the same span — 22 points per game in PPR formats. Both are undoubtedly set to, yet again, be featured receivers in their respective offenses giving them a high ceiling in PPR formats.

Each of the running backs in our top-12 are projected for heavy workloads, even if we’re presuming a small target share, as is the case with RBs Derrick Henry and Nick Chubb. Together, these two have combined for just 169 targets since the 2018 season. If you’re looking to compare that to some other top-end backs, Alvin Kamara has had 309 targets in that same time span, James White has seen 280 targets, and Tarik Cohen has seen 204 targets despite missing most of the 2020 season with a torn ACL.

Here’s a look at our PPR running back rankings as you draft in your 2021 fantasy football leagues. Keep in mind as you’re drafting that to capitalize on value in this scoring format, it can be helpful to draft running backs who are on teams with a less-than-ideal receiving corps.

PPR Running back rankings for 2021 fantasy football leagues

Rk Name Team
1 Christian McCaffrey CAR
2 Dalvin Cook MIN
3 Alvin Kamara NO
4 Saquon Barkley NYG
5 Derrick Henry TEN
6 Aaron Jones GB
7 Ezekiel Elliott DAL
8 Najee Harris PIT
9 Joe Mixon CIN
10 Jonathan Taylor IND
11 Nick Chubb CLE
12 Austin Ekeler LAC
13 Antonio Gibson WAS
14 Darrell Henderson LAR
15 Clyde Edwards-Helaire KC
16 D'Andre Swift DET
17 Miles Sanders PHI
18 David Montgomery CHI
19 Chris Carson SEA
20 J.K. Dobbins BAL
21 Josh Jacobs LV
22 Raheem Mostert SF
23 Kareem Hunt CLE
24 Chase Edmonds ARI
25 Mike Davis ATL
26 Damien Harris NE
27 Myles Gaskin MIA
28 Melvin Gordon III DEN
29 Travis Etienne JAC
30 James Robinson JAC
31 Gus Edwards BAL
32 Zack Moss BUF
33 Trey Sermon SF
34 Javonte Williams DEN
35 Leonard Fournette TB
36 Ronald Jones II TB
37 James Conner ARI
38 Tony Pollard DAL
39 Giovani Bernard TB
40 Devin Singletary BUF
41 AJ Dillon GB
42 Michael Carter NYJ
43 Kenyan Drake LV
44 Jamaal Williams DET
45 Darrel Williams KC
46 Nyheim Hines IND
47 Phillip Lindsay HOU
48 Malcolm Brown MIA
49 Rashaad Penny SEA
50 Tevin Coleman NYJ
51 Latavius Murray NO
52 J.D. McKissic WAS
53 Alexander Mattison MIN
54 James White NE
55 Salvon Ahmed MIA
56 Marlon Mack IND
57 Justin Jackson LAC
58 David Johnson HOU
59 Tarik Cohen CHI
60 Anthony McFarland Jr. PIT
61 Benny Snell Jr. PIT
62 Mark Ingram II HOU
63 Rhamondre Stevenson NE
64 Kenneth Gainwell PHI
65 Carlos Hyde JAC
66 Jeff Wilson Jr. SF
67 Sony Michel NE
68 Joshua Kelley LAC
69 Darrynton Evans TEN
70 Jerick McKinnon KC
71 Justice Hill BAL
72 Ke'Shawn Vaughn TB
73 Chuba Hubbard CAR
74 Damien Williams CHI
75 Xavier Jones LAR
76 Boston Scott PHI
77 Wayne Gallman SF
78 Kylin Hill GB
79 Larry Rountree III LAC
80 Elijah Mitchell SF
81 Ty Johnson NYJ
82 Qadree Ollison ATL
83 Jake Funk LAR
84 La'Mical Perine NYJ
85 Matt Breida BUF
86 Mike Boone DEN
87 Darwin Thompson KC
88 Jaret Patterson WAS
89 Eno Benjamin ARI
90 Samaje Perine CIN
91 Ito Smith ARI
92 Rex Burkhead HOU
93 Royce Freeman DEN
94 Chris Evans CIN
95 Jermar Jefferson DET
96 Devontae Booker NYG
97 Khalil Herbert CHI
98 Kene Nwangwu MIN
99 Stevie Scott III NO
100 DeeJay Dallas SEA
101 Gary Brightwell NYG
102 Javian Hawkins ATL
103 JaMycal Hasty SF
104 Trey Ragas LV
105 Gerrid Doaks MIA
106 Kalen Ballage PIT
107 Travis Homer SEA
108 Elijah McGuire KC
109 Jalen Richard LV
110 Jordan Howard PHI
111 Jordan Wilkins IND
112 Alex Collins SEA

