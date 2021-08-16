 clock menu more-arrow no yes

PPR tight end rankings for 2021 fantasy football leagues

We take you through our PPR tight end rankings heading into the 2021 NFL season heading into fantasy football drafts.

Updated
Can Rookie Kyle Pitts break the TE Receiving Yards record?

UPDATED 8/22

Ahead of each and every fantasy football season, fans flock to their favorite news sources to overanalyze each statement from team beat reporters, coaches, and of course, NFL insiders Ian Rapoport and Adam Schefter. We’ve digested all of this information and projected out the performance of each tight end you’ll need to know for fantasy football to put together our 2021 tight end rankings for PPR scoring fantasy football leagues.

2021 PPR Fantasy Football rankings: Tight ends

It’s no surprise here that Travis Kelce still reigns as the TE1 — forever and always. We don’t need to analyze Kelce anymore. He’s the undisputed top-dog among tight ends until we’re told otherwise and sits in a tier of his own.

Other top-tier tight ends in 2021 fantasy football rankings include George Kittle, who led all tight ends in yards after the catch for the 2018 and 2019 seasons prior to missing time in 2020 with an MCL injury and broken foot. Third in our ranks is Darren Waller who has functioned as the Raiders’ defacto WR1 essentially over the past two seasons. He led all tight ends with 140 targets in the 2021 NFL season and ranked second among tight ends with 1,196 receiving yards — behind only George Kittle.

We close out our top-five tight end rankings with two mid-tier players in Mark Andrews and TJ Hockenson. Each should be set to become their quarterback’s main target due to depth within their respective offenses. Outside of our top-five, however, it becomes much more difficult to find top-end production, as the point differential between 2020’s TE8 and TE16 was less than 10 points. Even so, we’ve taken a look at the current landscape of the position to throw together our 2021 tight end rankings for PPR scoring fantasy football leagues.

Where does generational rookie TE Kyle Pitts fit into the mix? Where did we rank Washington’s TE Logan Thomas after he landed a big-time NFL contract? Check out our 2021 tight end rankings to find out.

PPR Tight end rankings for 2021 fantasy football leagues

Rk Name Team
Rk Name Team
1 Travis Kelce KC
2 George Kittle SF
3 Darren Waller LV
4 Mark Andrews BAL
5 T.J. Hockenson DET
6 Kyle Pitts ATL
7 Logan Thomas WAS
8 Robert Tonyan GB
9 Irv Smith Jr. MIN
10 Noah Fant DEN
11 Mike Gesicki MIA
12 Jonnu Smith NE
13 Tyler Higbee LAR
14 Evan Engram NYG
15 Dallas Goedert PHI
16 Blake Jarwin DAL
17 Jared Cook LAC
18 Hunter Henry NE
19 Hayden Hurst ATL
20 Cole Kmet CHI
21 Rob Gronkowski TB
22 Dawson Knox BUF
23 Austin Hooper CLE
24 Zach Ertz PHI
25 Donald Parham Jr. LAC
26 Eric Ebron PIT
27 Gerald Everett SEA
28 Pat Freiermuth PIT
29 Adam Trautman NO
30 Dan Arnold CAR
31 Anthony Firkser TEN
32 Chris Herndon IV NYJ
33 O.J. Howard TB
34 Tyler Kroft NYJ
35 Jordan Akins HOU
36 Jack Doyle IND
37 Dalton Schultz DAL
38 Jace Sternberger GB
39 Mo Alie-Cox IND
40 Farrod Green IND
41 Foster Moreau LV
42 Albert Okwuegbunam DEN
43 C.J. Uzomah CIN
44 Harrison Bryant CLE
45 Hunter Long MIA
46 David Njoku CLE
47 Cameron Brate TB
48 Geoff Swaim TEN
49 Will Dissly SEA
50 Jimmy Graham CHI
51 Kyle Rudolph NYG
52 Brevin Jordan HOU
53 Drew Sample CIN
54 Ryan Griffin NYJ
55 Jacob Hollister BUF
56 Jacob Harris LAR
57 Tyler Conklin MIN
58 Kahale Warring HOU
59 Josh Oliver BAL
60 Ian Thomas CAR
61 Brycen Hopkins LAR
62 Kylen Granson IND
63 Josiah Deguara GB
64 Devin Asiasi NE
65 Darren Fells DET
66 Adam Shaheen MIA
67 Troy Fumagalli NE
68 Colby Parkinson SEA
69 Dalton Keene NE
70 Maxx Williams ARI
71 James O'Shaughnessy JAC
72 Tre' McKitty LAC

