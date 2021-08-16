PPR tight end rankings for 2021 fantasy football leagues

UPDATED 8/22

Ahead of each and every fantasy football season, fans flock to their favorite news sources to overanalyze each statement from team beat reporters, coaches, and of course, NFL insiders Ian Rapoport and Adam Schefter. We’ve digested all of this information and projected out the performance of each tight end you’ll need to know for fantasy football to put together our 2021 tight end rankings for PPR scoring fantasy football leagues.

2021 PPR Fantasy Football rankings: Tight ends

It’s no surprise here that Travis Kelce still reigns as the TE1 — forever and always. We don’t need to analyze Kelce anymore. He’s the undisputed top-dog among tight ends until we’re told otherwise and sits in a tier of his own.

Other top-tier tight ends in 2021 fantasy football rankings include George Kittle, who led all tight ends in yards after the catch for the 2018 and 2019 seasons prior to missing time in 2020 with an MCL injury and broken foot. Third in our ranks is Darren Waller who has functioned as the Raiders’ defacto WR1 essentially over the past two seasons. He led all tight ends with 140 targets in the 2021 NFL season and ranked second among tight ends with 1,196 receiving yards — behind only George Kittle.

We close out our top-five tight end rankings with two mid-tier players in Mark Andrews and TJ Hockenson. Each should be set to become their quarterback’s main target due to depth within their respective offenses. Outside of our top-five, however, it becomes much more difficult to find top-end production, as the point differential between 2020’s TE8 and TE16 was less than 10 points. Even so, we’ve taken a look at the current landscape of the position to throw together our 2021 tight end rankings for PPR scoring fantasy football leagues.

Where does generational rookie TE Kyle Pitts fit into the mix? Where did we rank Washington’s TE Logan Thomas after he landed a big-time NFL contract? Check out our 2021 tight end rankings to find out.