Wide receiver rankings (non-PPR) for 2021 fantasy football leagues

UPDATED 8/22

Week 1 of the NFL preseason is over and we now have two more preseason games left and just over three weeks until the NFL kicks off for real on Thursday, September 9th in Tampa Bay, where the Cowboys take on the Buccaneers. Before you know it, your fantasy football draft is going to be here and it is time to prepare. Today we’ll be taking a look at non-PPR wide receiver rankings.

2021 Fantasy Football rankings: Wide receivers

Over the years I’ve gravitated toward drafting wide receivers earlier and earlier in my fantasy football drafts. Yes, the big fantasy scorers are running backs, but they also are more likely to be injured and after the top outliers like Christian McCaffrey, Derrick Henry, and Alvin Kamara, the top wide receivers fare well in fantasy points per game, even in non-PPR leagues.

The upside for running backs makes us covet them, but the reality is that the best wide receivers are safer and put up big numbers in a more pass friendly league than ever before. The consistency and touchdown upside for Davante Adams makes him a Top 5 pick for me in every format. And with running backs becoming more specialized, once you get past the bell cow backs, I’d rather invest in the cheaper backs who don’t have as much upside as the early round guys, but have good paths to touches.

When looking at non-PPR receivers, we do emphasize players who can score touchdowns and have big yards per reception numbers. Players like Tyreek Hill, D.K. Metcalf, A.J. Brown and Mike Evans come to mind. But these guys are deep play or touchdown specialists, they’re just stud receivers. Nelson Agholor with the Raiders last season would be considered a non-PPR receiver, but will he follow the same course in New England?

There are very few players who are worth drafting in non-PPR leagues who aren’t worth it in PPR leagues. Touchdowns and yards per reception fluctuate too much to get enamored with certain players based on the scoring format. Yes, Metcalf gets a slight bump, but at his level, the differences between him and the next guy are minute. Don’t bump these guys too far up based on them being considered deep play receivers who won’t get many receptions, but lots of yards and touchdowns. Those labels don’t always stay consistent from year to year.