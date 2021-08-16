 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Wide receiver rankings (non-PPR) for 2021 fantasy football leagues

We take you through our standard wide receiver rankings heading into the 2021 NFL season heading into fantasy football drafts.

By Chet Gresham Updated
Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill (10) celebrates a touchdown during the NFL game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Indianapolis Colts on October 30, 2016, at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, IN. Photo by Zach Bolinger/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

UPDATED 8/22

Week 1 of the NFL preseason is over and we now have two more preseason games left and just over three weeks until the NFL kicks off for real on Thursday, September 9th in Tampa Bay, where the Cowboys take on the Buccaneers. Before you know it, your fantasy football draft is going to be here and it is time to prepare. Today we’ll be taking a look at non-PPR wide receiver rankings.

2021 Fantasy Football rankings: Wide receivers

Over the years I’ve gravitated toward drafting wide receivers earlier and earlier in my fantasy football drafts. Yes, the big fantasy scorers are running backs, but they also are more likely to be injured and after the top outliers like Christian McCaffrey, Derrick Henry, and Alvin Kamara, the top wide receivers fare well in fantasy points per game, even in non-PPR leagues.

The upside for running backs makes us covet them, but the reality is that the best wide receivers are safer and put up big numbers in a more pass friendly league than ever before. The consistency and touchdown upside for Davante Adams makes him a Top 5 pick for me in every format. And with running backs becoming more specialized, once you get past the bell cow backs, I’d rather invest in the cheaper backs who don’t have as much upside as the early round guys, but have good paths to touches.

When looking at non-PPR receivers, we do emphasize players who can score touchdowns and have big yards per reception numbers. Players like Tyreek Hill, D.K. Metcalf, A.J. Brown and Mike Evans come to mind. But these guys are deep play or touchdown specialists, they’re just stud receivers. Nelson Agholor with the Raiders last season would be considered a non-PPR receiver, but will he follow the same course in New England?

There are very few players who are worth drafting in non-PPR leagues who aren’t worth it in PPR leagues. Touchdowns and yards per reception fluctuate too much to get enamored with certain players based on the scoring format. Yes, Metcalf gets a slight bump, but at his level, the differences between him and the next guy are minute. Don’t bump these guys too far up based on them being considered deep play receivers who won’t get many receptions, but lots of yards and touchdowns. Those labels don’t always stay consistent from year to year.

Wide receiver rankings (non-PPR) for 2021 fantasy football leagues

Rk Name Tm
Rk Name Tm
1 Davante Adams GB
2 Tyreek Hill KC
3 Stefon Diggs BUF
4 Calvin Ridley ATL
5 DeAndre Hopkins ARI
6 D.K. Metcalf SEA
7 Justin Jefferson MIN
8 Mike Evans TB
9 CeeDee Lamb DAL
10 Terry McLaurin WAS
11 Chris Godwin TB
12 Keenan Allen LAC
13 A.J. Brown TEN
14 Allen Robinson II CHI
15 Adam Thielen MIN
16 Amari Cooper DAL
17 Robert Woods LAR
18 Julio Jones TEN
19 Kenny Golladay NYG
20 Cooper Kupp LAR
21 Tee Higgins CIN
22 D.J. Moore CAR
23 Tyler Lockett SEA
24 Brandon Aiyuk SF
25 Odell Beckham Jr. CLE
26 Chase Claypool PIT
27 Diontae Johnson PIT
28 Jerry Jeudy DEN
29 Brandin Cooks HOU
30 Will Fuller V MIA
31 Robby Anderson CAR
32 Marquise Brown BAL
33 Courtland Sutton DEN
34 Mecole Hardman KC
35 Marvin Jones Jr. JAC
36 Jarvis Landry CLE
37 Tyler Boyd CIN
38 Deebo Samuel SF
39 JuJu Smith-Schuster PIT
40 DeVante Parker MIA
41 Curtis Samuel WAS
42 Ja'Marr Chase CIN
43 D.J. Chark Jr. JAC
44 Corey Davis NYJ
45 T.Y. Hilton IND
46 Michael Thomas NO
47 Michael Pittman Jr. IND
48 Antonio Brown TB
49 Cole Beasley BUF
50 Mike Williams LAC
51 Michael Gallup DAL
52 DeVonta Smith PHI
53 Marquez Valdes-Scantling GB
54 Henry Ruggs III LV
55 Tyrell Williams DET
56 Laviska Shenault Jr. JAC
57 Quez Watkins PHI
58 John Brown LV
59 Jalen Reagor PHI
60 Sammy Watkins BAL
61 KJ Hamler DEN
62 Elijah Moore NYJ
63 Jaylen Waddle MIA
64 Nelson Agholor NE
65 Darnell Mooney CHI
66 Christian Kirk ARI
67 Rondale Moore ARI
68 Breshad Perriman DET
69 Darius Slayton NYG
70 Sterling Shepard NYG
71 Jamison Crowder NYJ
72 Parris Campbell IND
73 Randall Cobb GB
74 Marquez Callaway NO
75 Denzel Mims NYJ
76 Emmanuel Sanders BUF
77 Gabriel Davis BUF
78 Tre'Quan Smith NO
79 Allen Lazard GB
80 Bryan Edwards LV
81 DeSean Jackson LAR
82 Russell Gage ATL
83 Josh Reynolds TEN
84 A.J. Green ARI
85 Tim Patrick DEN
86 Jalen Guyton LAC
87 Terrace Marshall Jr. CAR
88 Josh Palmer LAC
89 Jakobi Meyers NE
90 Rashod Bateman BAL
91 Preston Williams MIA
92 Dez Fitzpatrick TEN
93 Quintez Cephus DET
94 Rashard Higgins CLE
95 Anthony Miller HOU
96 Amari Rodgers GB
97 Amon-Ra St. Brown DET
98 Byron Pringle KC
99 Kendrick Bourne NE
100 Zach Pascal IND
101 James Washington PIT
102 Hunter Renfrow LV
103 Keke Coutee HOU
104 Scotty Miller TB
105 Tyron Johnson LAC
106 Tyler Johnson TB
107 Cam Sims WAS
108 Dyami Brown WAS
109 Kadarius Toney NYG
110 Travis Fulgham PHI
111 Nico Collins HOU
112 D'Wayne Eskridge SEA
113 Donovan Peoples-Jones CLE
114 David Moore CAR
115 Cordarrelle Patterson ATL
116 Tylan Wallace BAL
117 Cornell Powell KC
118 Keelan Cole Sr. NYJ
119 Tutu Atwell LAR
120 Collin Johnson JAC
121 N'Keal Harry NE
122 Dede Westbrook MIN
123 Demarcus Robinson KC
124 Van Jefferson LAR
125 Andy Isabella ARI
126 John Ross NYG
127 Devin Duvernay BAL
128 Anthony Schwartz CLE
129 Lynn Bowden Jr. MIA
130 Ihmir Smith-Marsette MIN
131 Antonio Gandy-Golden WAS
132 Auden Tate CIN
133 Marquez Stevenson BUF
134 Albert Wilson MIA
135 Greg Ward PHI

More From DraftKings Nation