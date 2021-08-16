 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Running back rankings (non-PPR) for 2021 fantasy football leagues

We take you through our running back rankings heading into the 2021 NFL season heading into fantasy football drafts.

By Chet Gresham Updated
Running back Nick Chubb #24 of the Cleveland Browns warms up prior to the AFC Divisional Playoff game against the Cleveland Browns at Arrowhead Stadium on January 17, 2021 in Kansas City, Missouri. Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images

UPDATED 8/22

The NFL regular season kicks off Thursday, September 9th, when the Dallas Cowboys head down to Tampa Bay, Florida to take on the old guy who has won more Super Bowls than any one person should be allowed to win. I mean really, can we put a cap on the number?! That game is 24 days from the time this is published, which means it is time to get your fantasy football research in gear!

2021 PPR Fantasy Football rankings: Running backs

Today we’ll be looking at standard league running backs. That means non-PPR, but “standard” might be PPR in your neck of the woods. So I’ll just say non-PPR to make it clear. That pretty much means Derrick Henry, as he gets the biggest bump in non-PPR due to the bulk of his fantasy points coming from rushing yards and touchdowns while the majority of backs get bumps in fantasy points from receptions.

Of course, with most of the top backs getting plenty of work on the ground and through the air, they still do well in yardage and touchdowns, keeping them as strong plays in both standard and PPR. The difference comes from a back who is used mostly as a receiver and doesn’t get into the end zone that much. They often become useless in most non-PPR leagues.

I still have Christian McCaffrey as my No. 1 back in non-PPR because even if a catch doesn’t get him any points, it gets him in space and makes him more versatile. And with his usage and lack of strong backups, it’s hard not to like him over Henry.

In the end it comes down to workload. For the most part, the touchdown vulture backs aren’t that prevalent and they are hard to predict. Sometimes we’ll find a backfield that truly delineates the work enough that you can feel strongly about a player being a much better non-PPR back than PPR. Someone like Gus Edwards in Baltimore comes to mind or Damien Harris in New England. But don’t get too wrapped up in the differences. You want players who have a path to usage first and foremost.

Running back rankings (non-PPR) for 2021 fantasy football leagues

Rk Name Team
Rk Name Team
1 Christian McCaffrey CAR
2 Derrick Henry TEN
3 Dalvin Cook MIN
4 Saquon Barkley NYG
5 Alvin Kamara NO
6 Aaron Jones GB
7 Najee Harris PIT
8 Ezekiel Elliott DAL
9 Nick Chubb CLE
10 Joe Mixon CIN
11 Jonathan Taylor IND
12 Antonio Gibson WAS
13 Darrell Henderson LAR
14 David Montgomery CHI
15 Austin Ekeler LAC
16 Clyde Edwards-Helaire KC
17 Miles Sanders PHI
18 Chris Carson SEA
19 J.K. Dobbins BAL
20 D'Andre Swift DET
21 Josh Jacobs LV
22 Raheem Mostert SF
23 Damien Harris NE
24 Mike Davis ATL
25 Kareem Hunt CLE
26 Gus Edwards BAL
27 Chase Edmonds ARI
28 Myles Gaskin MIA
29 Melvin Gordon III DEN
30 James Robinson JAC
31 Zack Moss BUF
32 Travis Etienne JAC
33 Trey Sermon SF
34 Ronald Jones II TB
35 Javonte Williams DEN
36 Leonard Fournette TB
37 James Conner ARI
38 AJ Dillon GB
39 Tony Pollard DAL
40 Michael Carter NYJ
41 Devin Singletary BUF
42 Malcolm Brown MIA
43 Jamaal Williams DET
44 Kenyan Drake LV
45 Phillip Lindsay HOU
46 Rashaad Penny SEA
47 Darrel Williams KC
48 Giovani Bernard TB
49 Tevin Coleman NYJ
50 Nyheim Hines IND
51 Latavius Murray NO
52 J.D. McKissic WAS
53 Alexander Mattison MIN
54 Marlon Mack IND
55 Justin Jackson LAC
56 Salvon Ahmed MIA
57 David Johnson HOU
58 Benny Snell Jr. PIT
59 Mark Ingram II HOU
60 Anthony McFarland Jr. PIT
61 James White NE
62 Rhamondre Stevenson NE
63 Carlos Hyde JAC
64 Tarik Cohen CHI
65 Jeff Wilson Jr. SF
66 Sony Michel NE
67 Kenneth Gainwell PHI
68 Joshua Kelley LAC
69 Darrynton Evans TEN
70 Justice Hill BAL
71 Jerick McKinnon KC
72 Chuba Hubbard CAR
73 Xavier Jones LAR
74 Damien Williams CHI
75 Wayne Gallman SF
76 Kylin Hill GB
77 Qadree Ollison ATL
78 Ty Johnson NYJ
79 Boston Scott PHI
80 Jake Funk LAR
81 Ke'Shawn Vaughn TB
82 La'Mical Perine NYJ
83 Jaret Patterson WAS
84 Matt Breida BUF
85 Eno Benjamin ARI
86 Mike Boone DEN
87 Darwin Thompson KC
88 Ito Smith ARI
89 Samaje Perine CIN
90 Chris Evans CIN
91 Royce Freeman DEN
92 Khalil Herbert CHI
93 Devontae Booker NYG
94 Rex Burkhead HOU
95 Stevie Scott III NO
96 Jermar Jefferson DET
97 Kene Nwangwu MIN
98 Gary Brightwell NYG
99 Javian Hawkins ATL
100 DeeJay Dallas SEA
101 Kalen Ballage PIT
102 Gerrid Doaks MIA
103 Travis Homer SEA
104 JaMycal Hasty SF
105 Elijah McGuire KC
106 Jordan Howard PHI
107 Trey Ragas LV
108 Jalen Richard LV
109 Jordan Wilkins IND

More From DraftKings Nation