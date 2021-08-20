 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Overall rankings for 2021 PPR fantasy football leagues ahead of Week 2 preseason

We take you through our updated overall PPR rankings for 2021 fantasy football drafts ahead of Week 2 in the NFL preseason.

By Chet Gresham Updated
Miami Dolphins running back Myles Gaskin (37) celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the Atlanta Falcons during the first half at Hard Rock Stadium.&nbsp; Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

Week 2 of the NFL preseason officially kicks off Thursday night as the New England Patriots and Philadelphia Eagles face off on NFL Network. Audiences will have a second chance to glimpse the No. 15 overall pick in the 2021 NFL draft, Mac Jones, after a reasonable pre-season premiere, where he went 13/19 for 87 yards. We’ll also get our first glimpse at rookie DeVonta Smith.

We promised to update our overall PPR rankings for 2021 fantasy football drafts often, so here are our first set of rankings updates ahead of Week 2 of the NFL preseason. We’ll continue to update as we approach the kick off of the 2021 NFL season with the Cowboys vs. Bucs on Thursday Night Football, so be sure to check back for our weekly rankings updates as you work your way through fantasy football drafts.

2021 Fantasy Football rankings: Overall PPR

There are plenty of players we’ll be keeping a close eye on through Week 2 of the preseason to help us tweak our fantasy football rankings to prepare you for your drafts. Here’s a look at some narratives we’ll be watching in the weekend to come.

Miami Dolphins backfield

Malcolm Brown got the start in their Week 1 matchup vs. the Bears, leading the running back corps with 10 total touches for 15 yards. Yes, you read that correctly. Myles Gaskin and Salvon Ahmed got their chances too, but despite the inefficiency, Brown continued to see work. Gaskin is currently being drafted as the RB21 — in the fourth round of fantasy football drafts — per FantasyPros ADP, the most costly of all backs in this committee. If we see another week of similar usage, we’ll need to scale back heavily on expectations for Gaskin in the 2021 season.

Justin Fields

Fields looked like the real deal in his first preseason snaps in Week 1, showcasing his athleticism, mobility and his arm in his rookie debut against the Dolphins. Fields currently sits at No. 183 in our overall PPR rankings for 2021 fantasy football, but we may need to adjust if he continues to make plays to force Matt Nagy to reconsider his starter for the 2021 season.

Houston’s backfield

It’s not to say that any running back in this offense is going to be desirable, but it’s worth noting that Phillip Lindsay got the start for the Texans in Week 1 of the preseason. Most have assumed that David Johnson, Texans leading rusher in 2020, would lead the charge, but it could be that we’re witnessing a changing of the guard following the team’s FA signing of former Broncos RB Phillip Lindsay. Though this offense is bound to have issues with efficiency, Lindsay could emerge as a late-round value should he emerge from the preseason with the starting job.

With those notes in mind ahead of Week 2 of the NFL preseason, here’s an updated look at my overall PPR fantasy football rankings. Be sure to consider the potential for a high target share while making your selections in PPR leagues.

Overall PPR rankings for 2021 fantasy football

Rank Name Tm Pos
Rank Name Tm Pos
1 Christian McCaffrey CAR RB
2 Dalvin Cook MIN RB
3 Davante Adams GB WR
4 Alvin Kamara NO RB
5 Saquon Barkley NYG RB
6 Derrick Henry TEN RB
7 Stefon Diggs BUF WR
8 Tyreek Hill KC WR
9 Aaron Jones GB RB
10 Calvin Ridley ATL WR
11 Travis Kelce KC TE
12 DeAndre Hopkins ARI WR
13 Ezekiel Elliott DAL RB
14 Najee Harris PIT RB
15 Joe Mixon CIN RB
16 Jonathan Taylor IND RB
17 Nick Chubb CLE RB
18 Austin Ekeler LAC RB
19 D.K. Metcalf SEA WR
20 George Kittle SF TE
21 Antonio Gibson WAS RB
22 Justin Jefferson MIN WR
23 Keenan Allen LAC WR
24 Terry McLaurin WAS WR
25 Chris Godwin TB WR
26 Allen Robinson II CHI WR
27 Darrell Henderson LAR RB
28 Clyde Edwards-Helaire KC RB
29 A.J. Brown TEN WR
30 J.K. Dobbins BAL RB
31 Patrick Mahomes II KC QB
32 D'Andre Swift DET RB
33 Kyler Murray ARI QB
34 Darren Waller LV TE
35 Miles Sanders PHI RB
36 David Montgomery CHI RB
37 Josh Allen BUF QB
38 Dak Prescott DAL QB
39 Mike Evans TB WR
40 CeeDee Lamb DAL WR
41 Robert Woods LAR WR
42 Aaron Rodgers GB QB
43 Julio Jones TEN WR
44 Amari Cooper DAL WR
45 Adam Thielen MIN WR
46 Russell Wilson SEA QB
47 Cooper Kupp LAR WR
48 Lamar Jackson BAL QB
49 D.J. Moore CAR WR
50 Chris Carson SEA RB
51 Josh Jacobs LV RB
52 Raheem Mostert SF RB
53 Diontae Johnson PIT WR
54 Kenny Golladay NYG WR
55 Tee Higgins CIN WR
56 Mark Andrews BAL TE
57 Tyler Lockett SEA WR
58 T.J. Hockenson DET TE
59 Brandon Aiyuk SF WR
60 Odell Beckham Jr. CLE WR
61 Damien Harris NE RB
62 Kareem Hunt CLE RB
63 Chase Edmonds ARI RB
64 Mike Davis ATL RB
65 Tom Brady TB QB
66 Travis Etienne JAC RB
67 James Robinson JAC RB
68 Courtland Sutton DEN WR
69 Justin Herbert LAC QB
70 Chase Claypool PIT WR
71 Melvin Gordon III DEN RB
72 Kyle Pitts ATL TE
73 Matthew Stafford LAR QB
74 Brandin Cooks HOU WR
75 JuJu Smith-Schuster PIT WR
76 Will Fuller V MIA WR
77 Gus Edwards BAL RB
78 Trey Sermon SF RB
79 Javonte Williams DEN RB
80 Zack Moss BUF RB
81 Logan Thomas WAS TE
82 Robby Anderson CAR WR
83 Leonard Fournette TB RB
84 Tyler Boyd CIN WR
85 Tyler Higbee LAR TE
86 Marquise Brown BAL WR
87 Marvin Jones Jr. JAC WR
88 Jerry Jeudy DEN WR
89 Ronald Jones II TB RB
90 Curtis Samuel WAS WR
91 Deebo Samuel SF WR
92 Noah Fant DEN TE
93 James Conner ARI RB
94 Tony Pollard DAL RB
95 Jarvis Landry CLE WR
96 Ja'Marr Chase CIN WR
97 Giovani Bernard TB RB
98 Devin Singletary BUF RB
99 Myles Gaskin MIA RB
100 AJ Dillon GB RB
101 Robert Tonyan GB TE
102 Irv Smith Jr. MIN TE
103 Ryan Tannehill TEN QB
104 DeVante Parker MIA WR
105 Phillip Lindsay HOU RB
106 D.J. Chark Jr. JAC WR
107 T.Y. Hilton IND WR
108 Michael Carter NYJ RB
109 Dallas Goedert PHI TE
110 Cole Beasley BUF WR
111 Michael Pittman Jr. IND WR
112 Laviska Shenault Jr. JAC WR
113 Kenyan Drake LV RB
114 Kirk Cousins MIN QB
115 Joe Burrow CIN QB
116 Mike Gesicki MIA TE
117 DeVonta Smith PHI WR
118 Michael Gallup DAL WR
119 Jamaal Williams DET RB
120 Jalen Hurts PHI QB
121 Jonnu Smith NE TE
122 Trevor Lawrence JAC QB
123 Malcolm Brown MIA RB
124 Matt Ryan ATL QB
125 Corey Davis NYJ WR
126 Mecole Hardman KC WR
127 Mike Williams LAC WR
128 Nyheim Hines IND RB
129 Michael Thomas NO WR
130 Evan Engram NYG TE
131 Ben Roethlisberger PIT QB
132 Rashaad Penny SEA RB
133 Ryan Fitzpatrick WAS QB
134 Antonio Brown TB WR
135 Darrel Williams KC RB
136 Tevin Coleman NYJ RB
137 Blake Jarwin DAL TE
138 Latavius Murray NO RB
139 Henry Ruggs III LV WR
140 Jalen Reagor PHI WR
141 Tyrell Williams DET WR
142 Jared Cook LAC TE
143 Trey Lance SF QB
144 John Brown LV WR
145 J.D. McKissic WAS RB
146 Jaylen Waddle MIA WR
147 David Johnson HOU RB
148 Sammy Watkins BAL WR
149 Hunter Henry NE TE
150 Elijah Moore NYJ WR
151 Darnell Mooney CHI WR
152 Hayden Hurst ATL TE
153 Alexander Mattison MIN RB
154 James White NE RB
155 Daniel Jones NYG QB
156 Nelson Agholor NE WR
157 Baker Mayfield CLE QB
158 Jamison Crowder NYJ WR
159 Christian Kirk ARI WR
160 Cole Kmet CHI TE
161 Sterling Shepard NYG WR
162 Parris Campbell IND WR
163 Randall Cobb GB WR
164 Marlon Mack IND RB
165 Darius Slayton NYG WR
166 Carson Wentz IND QB
167 Tua Tagovailoa MIA QB
168 Rob Gronkowski TB TE
169 Quez Watkins PHI WR
170 Los Angeles Rams LAR DST
171 Pittsburgh Steelers PIT DST
172 Washington Football Team WAS DST
173 Baltimore Ravens BAL DST
174 San Francisco 49ers SF DST
175 Dawson Knox BUF TE
176 Austin Hooper CLE TE
177 Justin Tucker BAL K
178 Zach Ertz PHI TE
179 Eric Ebron PIT TE
180 Younghoe Koo ATL K
181 Derek Carr LV QB
182 Justin Fields CHI QB
183 KJ Hamler DEN WR
184 Breshad Perriman DET WR
185 Taysom Hill NO QB
186 Harrison Butker KC K
187 Sam Darnold CAR QB
188 Rondale Moore ARI WR
189 Justin Jackson LAC RB
190 Marquez Callaway NO WR
191 Tampa Bay Buccaneers TB DST
192 Indianapolis Colts IND DST
193 Greg Zuerlein DAL K
194 New Orleans Saints NO DST
195 Jameis Winston NO QB
196 Tarik Cohen CHI RB
197 Denzel Mims NYJ WR
198 Jason Sanders MIA K
199 Gerald Everett SEA TE
200 New England Patriots NE DST
201 Buffalo Bills BUF DST
202 Miami Dolphins MIA DST
203 Emmanuel Sanders BUF WR
204 Gabriel Davis BUF WR
205 Benny Snell Jr. PIT RB
206 Cleveland Browns CLE DST
207 Kansas City Chiefs KC DST
208 Tre'Quan Smith NO WR
209 Donald Parham Jr. LAC TE
210 Rhamondre Stevenson NE RB
211 Los Angeles Chargers LAC DST
212 Wil Lutz NO K
213 Rodrigo Blankenship IND K
214 Matt Prater ARI K
215 Marquez Valdes-Scantling GB WR
216 Russell Gage ATL WR
217 Kenneth Gainwell PHI RB
218 Tyler Bass BUF K
219 Mark Ingram II HOU RB
220 Bryan Edwards LV WR
221 Robbie Gould SF K
222 Denver Broncos DEN DST
223 Jason Myers SEA K
224 Salvon Ahmed MIA RB
225 Carlos Hyde JAC RB
226 Jeff Wilson Jr. SF RB
227 Anthony McFarland Jr. PIT RB
228 Allen Lazard GB WR
229 Terrace Marshall Jr. CAR WR
230 Teddy Bridgewater DEN QB
231 Ryan Succop TB K
232 Chicago Bears CHI DST
233 Adam Trautman NO TE
234 Sony Michel NE RB
235 Anthony Firkser TEN TE
236 A.J. Green ARI WR
237 Joshua Kelley LAC RB
238 Josh Reynolds TEN WR
239 Cam Newton NE QB
240 Jared Goff DET QB
241 Justice Hill BAL RB
242 Michael Badgley LAC K
243 Javian Hawkins ATL RB
244 Darrynton Evans TEN RB
245 Jalen Guyton LAC WR
246 Green Bay Packers GB DST
247 Adrian Peterson FA RB
248 Tim Patrick DEN WR
249 Jakobi Meyers NE WR
250 Ke'Shawn Vaughn TB RB
251 Josh Palmer LAC WR
252 Mason Crosby GB K
253 DeSean Jackson LAR WR
254 Minnesota Vikings MIN DST
255 Chuba Hubbard CAR RB
256 Damien Williams CHI RB
257 Rashod Bateman BAL WR
258 Preston Williams MIA WR
259 Zach Wilson NYJ QB
260 Dez Fitzpatrick TEN WR
261 Anthony Miller HOU WR
262 Jake Elliott PHI K
263 Wayne Gallman SF RB
264 Quintez Cephus DET WR
265 Dan Arnold CAR TE
266 Kylin Hill GB RB
267 Amon-Ra St. Brown DET WR
268 Daniel Carlson LV K
269 Amari Rodgers GB WR
270 Joey Slye CAR K
271 Rashard Higgins CLE WR
272 Jordan Love GB QB
273 Evan McPherson CIN K
274 Larry Rountree III LAC RB
275 Elijah Mitchell SF RB
276 Matt Gay LAR K
277 Hunter Renfrow LV WR
278 Kendrick Bourne NE WR
279 Keke Coutee HOU WR
280 Byron Pringle KC WR
281 Mo Alie-Cox IND TE
282 Brandon McManus DEN K
283 Zane Gonzalez DET K
284 Le'Veon Bell FA RB
285 Drew Lock DEN QB
286 Boston Scott PHI RB
287 Seattle Seahawks SEA DST
288 Mac Jones NE QB
289 Jerick McKinnon KC RB
290 New York Giants NYG DST
291 Philadelphia Eagles PHI DST
292 La'Mical Perine NYJ RB
293 Tennessee Titans TEN DST
294 Tyrod Taylor HOU QB
295 Jimmy Garoppolo SF QB
296 Ka'imi Fairbairn HOU K
297 Andy Dalton CHI QB
298 Chris Herndon IV NYJ TE
299 Zach Pascal IND WR
300 James Washington PIT WR
301 Cam Sims WAS WR
302 Scotty Miller TB WR
303 Tyler Johnson TB WR
304 Tyron Johnson LAC WR
305 O.J. Howard TB TE
306 Travis Fulgham PHI WR
307 Kadarius Toney NYG WR
308 Jordan Akins HOU TE
309 Dyami Brown WAS WR
310 Nico Collins HOU WR
311 D'Wayne Eskridge SEA WR
312 Albert Okwuegbunam DEN TE
313 Donovan Peoples-Jones CLE WR
314 David Moore CAR WR
315 Tylan Wallace BAL WR
316 Cornell Powell KC WR
317 Tutu Atwell LAR WR
318 Jack Doyle IND TE
319 Keelan Cole Sr. NYJ WR
320 Dalton Schultz DAL TE
321 Collin Johnson JAC WR
322 Pat Freiermuth PIT TE
323 Cordarrelle Patterson ATL WR
324 Lynn Bowden Jr. MIA WR
325 Cody Parkey CLE K
326 Chris Boswell PIT K
327 Dustin Hopkins WAS K
328 Dede Westbrook MIN WR
329 Foster Moreau LV TE
330 Van Jefferson LAR WR
331 N'Keal Harry NE WR
332 Harrison Bryant CLE TE
333 Demarcus Robinson KC WR
334 Andy Isabella ARI WR
335 Hunter Long MIA TE
336 Devin Duvernay BAL WR
337 Anthony Schwartz CLE WR
338 Ihmir Smith-Marsette MIN WR
339 David Njoku CLE TE
340 Cameron Brate TB TE
341 Geoff Swaim TEN TE
342 Will Dissly SEA TE
343 Jimmy Graham CHI TE
344 Kyle Rudolph NYG TE
345 Brevin Jordan HOU TE
346 Drew Sample CIN TE
347 Josh Lambo JAC K
348 Ryan Griffin NYJ TE
349 C.J. Uzomah CIN TE
350 Jacob Hollister BUF TE
351 Kahale Warring HOU TE
352 Josh Oliver BAL TE
353 Stephen Gostkowski FA K
354 Austin Seibert CIN K
355 Graham Gano NYG K
356 Sam Sloman PIT K
357 Dan Bailey FA K

More From DraftKings Nation