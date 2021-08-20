Overall rankings for 2021 PPR fantasy football leagues ahead of Week 2 preseason

Week 2 of the NFL preseason officially kicks off Thursday night as the New England Patriots and Philadelphia Eagles face off on NFL Network. Audiences will have a second chance to glimpse the No. 15 overall pick in the 2021 NFL draft, Mac Jones, after a reasonable pre-season premiere, where he went 13/19 for 87 yards. We’ll also get our first glimpse at rookie DeVonta Smith.
We promised to update our overall PPR rankings for 2021 fantasy football drafts often, so here are our first set of rankings updates ahead of Week 2 of the NFL preseason. We’ll continue to update as we approach the kick off of the 2021 NFL season with the Cowboys vs. Bucs on Thursday Night Football, so be sure to check back for our weekly rankings updates as you work your way through fantasy football drafts.
2021 Fantasy Football rankings: Overall PPR
There are plenty of players we’ll be keeping a close eye on through Week 2 of the preseason to help us tweak our fantasy football rankings to prepare you for your drafts. Here’s a look at some narratives we’ll be watching in the weekend to come.
Miami Dolphins backfield
Malcolm Brown got the start in their Week 1 matchup vs. the Bears, leading the running back corps with 10 total touches for 15 yards. Yes, you read that correctly. Myles Gaskin and Salvon Ahmed got their chances too, but despite the inefficiency, Brown continued to see work. Gaskin is currently being drafted as the RB21 — in the fourth round of fantasy football drafts — per FantasyPros ADP, the most costly of all backs in this committee. If we see another week of similar usage, we’ll need to scale back heavily on expectations for Gaskin in the 2021 season.
Malcolm Brown played twice as many snaps as Myles Gaskin with Miami starters, including every goal-line snap. Gaskin mostly came in on obvious passing downs. The argument that they're saving Gaskin doesn't fly when he played into the second quarter with Jacoby Brissett at QB. https://t.co/oBztQxMtiq— Jack Miller (@JackMiller02) August 14, 2021
Justin Fields
Fields looked like the real deal in his first preseason snaps in Week 1, showcasing his athleticism, mobility and his arm in his rookie debut against the Dolphins. Fields currently sits at No. 183 in our overall PPR rankings for 2021 fantasy football, but we may need to adjust if he continues to make plays to force Matt Nagy to reconsider his starter for the 2021 season.
Houston’s backfield
It’s not to say that any running back in this offense is going to be desirable, but it’s worth noting that Phillip Lindsay got the start for the Texans in Week 1 of the preseason. Most have assumed that David Johnson, Texans leading rusher in 2020, would lead the charge, but it could be that we’re witnessing a changing of the guard following the team’s FA signing of former Broncos RB Phillip Lindsay. Though this offense is bound to have issues with efficiency, Lindsay could emerge as a late-round value should he emerge from the preseason with the starting job.
Texans 1st quarter HB snap count— Nathan Jahnke (@PFF_NateJahnke) August 15, 2021
Phillip Lindsay 8
David Johnson 2
Out of 10 snaps
With those notes in mind ahead of Week 2 of the NFL preseason, here’s an updated look at my overall PPR fantasy football rankings. Be sure to consider the potential for a high target share while making your selections in PPR leagues.
Overall PPR rankings for 2021 fantasy football
|Rank
|Name
|Tm
|Pos
|Rank
|Name
|Tm
|Pos
|1
|Christian McCaffrey
|CAR
|RB
|2
|Dalvin Cook
|MIN
|RB
|3
|Davante Adams
|GB
|WR
|4
|Alvin Kamara
|NO
|RB
|5
|Saquon Barkley
|NYG
|RB
|6
|Derrick Henry
|TEN
|RB
|7
|Stefon Diggs
|BUF
|WR
|8
|Tyreek Hill
|KC
|WR
|9
|Aaron Jones
|GB
|RB
|10
|Calvin Ridley
|ATL
|WR
|11
|Travis Kelce
|KC
|TE
|12
|DeAndre Hopkins
|ARI
|WR
|13
|Ezekiel Elliott
|DAL
|RB
|14
|Najee Harris
|PIT
|RB
|15
|Joe Mixon
|CIN
|RB
|16
|Jonathan Taylor
|IND
|RB
|17
|Nick Chubb
|CLE
|RB
|18
|Austin Ekeler
|LAC
|RB
|19
|D.K. Metcalf
|SEA
|WR
|20
|George Kittle
|SF
|TE
|21
|Antonio Gibson
|WAS
|RB
|22
|Justin Jefferson
|MIN
|WR
|23
|Keenan Allen
|LAC
|WR
|24
|Terry McLaurin
|WAS
|WR
|25
|Chris Godwin
|TB
|WR
|26
|Allen Robinson II
|CHI
|WR
|27
|Darrell Henderson
|LAR
|RB
|28
|Clyde Edwards-Helaire
|KC
|RB
|29
|A.J. Brown
|TEN
|WR
|30
|J.K. Dobbins
|BAL
|RB
|31
|Patrick Mahomes II
|KC
|QB
|32
|D'Andre Swift
|DET
|RB
|33
|Kyler Murray
|ARI
|QB
|34
|Darren Waller
|LV
|TE
|35
|Miles Sanders
|PHI
|RB
|36
|David Montgomery
|CHI
|RB
|37
|Josh Allen
|BUF
|QB
|38
|Dak Prescott
|DAL
|QB
|39
|Mike Evans
|TB
|WR
|40
|CeeDee Lamb
|DAL
|WR
|41
|Robert Woods
|LAR
|WR
|42
|Aaron Rodgers
|GB
|QB
|43
|Julio Jones
|TEN
|WR
|44
|Amari Cooper
|DAL
|WR
|45
|Adam Thielen
|MIN
|WR
|46
|Russell Wilson
|SEA
|QB
|47
|Cooper Kupp
|LAR
|WR
|48
|Lamar Jackson
|BAL
|QB
|49
|D.J. Moore
|CAR
|WR
|50
|Chris Carson
|SEA
|RB
|51
|Josh Jacobs
|LV
|RB
|52
|Raheem Mostert
|SF
|RB
|53
|Diontae Johnson
|PIT
|WR
|54
|Kenny Golladay
|NYG
|WR
|55
|Tee Higgins
|CIN
|WR
|56
|Mark Andrews
|BAL
|TE
|57
|Tyler Lockett
|SEA
|WR
|58
|T.J. Hockenson
|DET
|TE
|59
|Brandon Aiyuk
|SF
|WR
|60
|Odell Beckham Jr.
|CLE
|WR
|61
|Damien Harris
|NE
|RB
|62
|Kareem Hunt
|CLE
|RB
|63
|Chase Edmonds
|ARI
|RB
|64
|Mike Davis
|ATL
|RB
|65
|Tom Brady
|TB
|QB
|66
|Travis Etienne
|JAC
|RB
|67
|James Robinson
|JAC
|RB
|68
|Courtland Sutton
|DEN
|WR
|69
|Justin Herbert
|LAC
|QB
|70
|Chase Claypool
|PIT
|WR
|71
|Melvin Gordon III
|DEN
|RB
|72
|Kyle Pitts
|ATL
|TE
|73
|Matthew Stafford
|LAR
|QB
|74
|Brandin Cooks
|HOU
|WR
|75
|JuJu Smith-Schuster
|PIT
|WR
|76
|Will Fuller V
|MIA
|WR
|77
|Gus Edwards
|BAL
|RB
|78
|Trey Sermon
|SF
|RB
|79
|Javonte Williams
|DEN
|RB
|80
|Zack Moss
|BUF
|RB
|81
|Logan Thomas
|WAS
|TE
|82
|Robby Anderson
|CAR
|WR
|83
|Leonard Fournette
|TB
|RB
|84
|Tyler Boyd
|CIN
|WR
|85
|Tyler Higbee
|LAR
|TE
|86
|Marquise Brown
|BAL
|WR
|87
|Marvin Jones Jr.
|JAC
|WR
|88
|Jerry Jeudy
|DEN
|WR
|89
|Ronald Jones II
|TB
|RB
|90
|Curtis Samuel
|WAS
|WR
|91
|Deebo Samuel
|SF
|WR
|92
|Noah Fant
|DEN
|TE
|93
|James Conner
|ARI
|RB
|94
|Tony Pollard
|DAL
|RB
|95
|Jarvis Landry
|CLE
|WR
|96
|Ja'Marr Chase
|CIN
|WR
|97
|Giovani Bernard
|TB
|RB
|98
|Devin Singletary
|BUF
|RB
|99
|Myles Gaskin
|MIA
|RB
|100
|AJ Dillon
|GB
|RB
|101
|Robert Tonyan
|GB
|TE
|102
|Irv Smith Jr.
|MIN
|TE
|103
|Ryan Tannehill
|TEN
|QB
|104
|DeVante Parker
|MIA
|WR
|105
|Phillip Lindsay
|HOU
|RB
|106
|D.J. Chark Jr.
|JAC
|WR
|107
|T.Y. Hilton
|IND
|WR
|108
|Michael Carter
|NYJ
|RB
|109
|Dallas Goedert
|PHI
|TE
|110
|Cole Beasley
|BUF
|WR
|111
|Michael Pittman Jr.
|IND
|WR
|112
|Laviska Shenault Jr.
|JAC
|WR
|113
|Kenyan Drake
|LV
|RB
|114
|Kirk Cousins
|MIN
|QB
|115
|Joe Burrow
|CIN
|QB
|116
|Mike Gesicki
|MIA
|TE
|117
|DeVonta Smith
|PHI
|WR
|118
|Michael Gallup
|DAL
|WR
|119
|Jamaal Williams
|DET
|RB
|120
|Jalen Hurts
|PHI
|QB
|121
|Jonnu Smith
|NE
|TE
|122
|Trevor Lawrence
|JAC
|QB
|123
|Malcolm Brown
|MIA
|RB
|124
|Matt Ryan
|ATL
|QB
|125
|Corey Davis
|NYJ
|WR
|126
|Mecole Hardman
|KC
|WR
|127
|Mike Williams
|LAC
|WR
|128
|Nyheim Hines
|IND
|RB
|129
|Michael Thomas
|NO
|WR
|130
|Evan Engram
|NYG
|TE
|131
|Ben Roethlisberger
|PIT
|QB
|132
|Rashaad Penny
|SEA
|RB
|133
|Ryan Fitzpatrick
|WAS
|QB
|134
|Antonio Brown
|TB
|WR
|135
|Darrel Williams
|KC
|RB
|136
|Tevin Coleman
|NYJ
|RB
|137
|Blake Jarwin
|DAL
|TE
|138
|Latavius Murray
|NO
|RB
|139
|Henry Ruggs III
|LV
|WR
|140
|Jalen Reagor
|PHI
|WR
|141
|Tyrell Williams
|DET
|WR
|142
|Jared Cook
|LAC
|TE
|143
|Trey Lance
|SF
|QB
|144
|John Brown
|LV
|WR
|145
|J.D. McKissic
|WAS
|RB
|146
|Jaylen Waddle
|MIA
|WR
|147
|David Johnson
|HOU
|RB
|148
|Sammy Watkins
|BAL
|WR
|149
|Hunter Henry
|NE
|TE
|150
|Elijah Moore
|NYJ
|WR
|151
|Darnell Mooney
|CHI
|WR
|152
|Hayden Hurst
|ATL
|TE
|153
|Alexander Mattison
|MIN
|RB
|154
|James White
|NE
|RB
|155
|Daniel Jones
|NYG
|QB
|156
|Nelson Agholor
|NE
|WR
|157
|Baker Mayfield
|CLE
|QB
|158
|Jamison Crowder
|NYJ
|WR
|159
|Christian Kirk
|ARI
|WR
|160
|Cole Kmet
|CHI
|TE
|161
|Sterling Shepard
|NYG
|WR
|162
|Parris Campbell
|IND
|WR
|163
|Randall Cobb
|GB
|WR
|164
|Marlon Mack
|IND
|RB
|165
|Darius Slayton
|NYG
|WR
|166
|Carson Wentz
|IND
|QB
|167
|Tua Tagovailoa
|MIA
|QB
|168
|Rob Gronkowski
|TB
|TE
|169
|Quez Watkins
|PHI
|WR
|170
|Los Angeles Rams
|LAR
|DST
|171
|Pittsburgh Steelers
|PIT
|DST
|172
|Washington Football Team
|WAS
|DST
|173
|Baltimore Ravens
|BAL
|DST
|174
|San Francisco 49ers
|SF
|DST
|175
|Dawson Knox
|BUF
|TE
|176
|Austin Hooper
|CLE
|TE
|177
|Justin Tucker
|BAL
|K
|178
|Zach Ertz
|PHI
|TE
|179
|Eric Ebron
|PIT
|TE
|180
|Younghoe Koo
|ATL
|K
|181
|Derek Carr
|LV
|QB
|182
|Justin Fields
|CHI
|QB
|183
|KJ Hamler
|DEN
|WR
|184
|Breshad Perriman
|DET
|WR
|185
|Taysom Hill
|NO
|QB
|186
|Harrison Butker
|KC
|K
|187
|Sam Darnold
|CAR
|QB
|188
|Rondale Moore
|ARI
|WR
|189
|Justin Jackson
|LAC
|RB
|190
|Marquez Callaway
|NO
|WR
|191
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|TB
|DST
|192
|Indianapolis Colts
|IND
|DST
|193
|Greg Zuerlein
|DAL
|K
|194
|New Orleans Saints
|NO
|DST
|195
|Jameis Winston
|NO
|QB
|196
|Tarik Cohen
|CHI
|RB
|197
|Denzel Mims
|NYJ
|WR
|198
|Jason Sanders
|MIA
|K
|199
|Gerald Everett
|SEA
|TE
|200
|New England Patriots
|NE
|DST
|201
|Buffalo Bills
|BUF
|DST
|202
|Miami Dolphins
|MIA
|DST
|203
|Emmanuel Sanders
|BUF
|WR
|204
|Gabriel Davis
|BUF
|WR
|205
|Benny Snell Jr.
|PIT
|RB
|206
|Cleveland Browns
|CLE
|DST
|207
|Kansas City Chiefs
|KC
|DST
|208
|Tre'Quan Smith
|NO
|WR
|209
|Donald Parham Jr.
|LAC
|TE
|210
|Rhamondre Stevenson
|NE
|RB
|211
|Los Angeles Chargers
|LAC
|DST
|212
|Wil Lutz
|NO
|K
|213
|Rodrigo Blankenship
|IND
|K
|214
|Matt Prater
|ARI
|K
|215
|Marquez Valdes-Scantling
|GB
|WR
|216
|Russell Gage
|ATL
|WR
|217
|Kenneth Gainwell
|PHI
|RB
|218
|Tyler Bass
|BUF
|K
|219
|Mark Ingram II
|HOU
|RB
|220
|Bryan Edwards
|LV
|WR
|221
|Robbie Gould
|SF
|K
|222
|Denver Broncos
|DEN
|DST
|223
|Jason Myers
|SEA
|K
|224
|Salvon Ahmed
|MIA
|RB
|225
|Carlos Hyde
|JAC
|RB
|226
|Jeff Wilson Jr.
|SF
|RB
|227
|Anthony McFarland Jr.
|PIT
|RB
|228
|Allen Lazard
|GB
|WR
|229
|Terrace Marshall Jr.
|CAR
|WR
|230
|Teddy Bridgewater
|DEN
|QB
|231
|Ryan Succop
|TB
|K
|232
|Chicago Bears
|CHI
|DST
|233
|Adam Trautman
|NO
|TE
|234
|Sony Michel
|NE
|RB
|235
|Anthony Firkser
|TEN
|TE
|236
|A.J. Green
|ARI
|WR
|237
|Joshua Kelley
|LAC
|RB
|238
|Josh Reynolds
|TEN
|WR
|239
|Cam Newton
|NE
|QB
|240
|Jared Goff
|DET
|QB
|241
|Justice Hill
|BAL
|RB
|242
|Michael Badgley
|LAC
|K
|243
|Javian Hawkins
|ATL
|RB
|244
|Darrynton Evans
|TEN
|RB
|245
|Jalen Guyton
|LAC
|WR
|246
|Green Bay Packers
|GB
|DST
|247
|Adrian Peterson
|FA
|RB
|248
|Tim Patrick
|DEN
|WR
|249
|Jakobi Meyers
|NE
|WR
|250
|Ke'Shawn Vaughn
|TB
|RB
|251
|Josh Palmer
|LAC
|WR
|252
|Mason Crosby
|GB
|K
|253
|DeSean Jackson
|LAR
|WR
|254
|Minnesota Vikings
|MIN
|DST
|255
|Chuba Hubbard
|CAR
|RB
|256
|Damien Williams
|CHI
|RB
|257
|Rashod Bateman
|BAL
|WR
|258
|Preston Williams
|MIA
|WR
|259
|Zach Wilson
|NYJ
|QB
|260
|Dez Fitzpatrick
|TEN
|WR
|261
|Anthony Miller
|HOU
|WR
|262
|Jake Elliott
|PHI
|K
|263
|Wayne Gallman
|SF
|RB
|264
|Quintez Cephus
|DET
|WR
|265
|Dan Arnold
|CAR
|TE
|266
|Kylin Hill
|GB
|RB
|267
|Amon-Ra St. Brown
|DET
|WR
|268
|Daniel Carlson
|LV
|K
|269
|Amari Rodgers
|GB
|WR
|270
|Joey Slye
|CAR
|K
|271
|Rashard Higgins
|CLE
|WR
|272
|Jordan Love
|GB
|QB
|273
|Evan McPherson
|CIN
|K
|274
|Larry Rountree III
|LAC
|RB
|275
|Elijah Mitchell
|SF
|RB
|276
|Matt Gay
|LAR
|K
|277
|Hunter Renfrow
|LV
|WR
|278
|Kendrick Bourne
|NE
|WR
|279
|Keke Coutee
|HOU
|WR
|280
|Byron Pringle
|KC
|WR
|281
|Mo Alie-Cox
|IND
|TE
|282
|Brandon McManus
|DEN
|K
|283
|Zane Gonzalez
|DET
|K
|284
|Le'Veon Bell
|FA
|RB
|285
|Drew Lock
|DEN
|QB
|286
|Boston Scott
|PHI
|RB
|287
|Seattle Seahawks
|SEA
|DST
|288
|Mac Jones
|NE
|QB
|289
|Jerick McKinnon
|KC
|RB
|290
|New York Giants
|NYG
|DST
|291
|Philadelphia Eagles
|PHI
|DST
|292
|La'Mical Perine
|NYJ
|RB
|293
|Tennessee Titans
|TEN
|DST
|294
|Tyrod Taylor
|HOU
|QB
|295
|Jimmy Garoppolo
|SF
|QB
|296
|Ka'imi Fairbairn
|HOU
|K
|297
|Andy Dalton
|CHI
|QB
|298
|Chris Herndon IV
|NYJ
|TE
|299
|Zach Pascal
|IND
|WR
|300
|James Washington
|PIT
|WR
|301
|Cam Sims
|WAS
|WR
|302
|Scotty Miller
|TB
|WR
|303
|Tyler Johnson
|TB
|WR
|304
|Tyron Johnson
|LAC
|WR
|305
|O.J. Howard
|TB
|TE
|306
|Travis Fulgham
|PHI
|WR
|307
|Kadarius Toney
|NYG
|WR
|308
|Jordan Akins
|HOU
|TE
|309
|Dyami Brown
|WAS
|WR
|310
|Nico Collins
|HOU
|WR
|311
|D'Wayne Eskridge
|SEA
|WR
|312
|Albert Okwuegbunam
|DEN
|TE
|313
|Donovan Peoples-Jones
|CLE
|WR
|314
|David Moore
|CAR
|WR
|315
|Tylan Wallace
|BAL
|WR
|316
|Cornell Powell
|KC
|WR
|317
|Tutu Atwell
|LAR
|WR
|318
|Jack Doyle
|IND
|TE
|319
|Keelan Cole Sr.
|NYJ
|WR
|320
|Dalton Schultz
|DAL
|TE
|321
|Collin Johnson
|JAC
|WR
|322
|Pat Freiermuth
|PIT
|TE
|323
|Cordarrelle Patterson
|ATL
|WR
|324
|Lynn Bowden Jr.
|MIA
|WR
|325
|Cody Parkey
|CLE
|K
|326
|Chris Boswell
|PIT
|K
|327
|Dustin Hopkins
|WAS
|K
|328
|Dede Westbrook
|MIN
|WR
|329
|Foster Moreau
|LV
|TE
|330
|Van Jefferson
|LAR
|WR
|331
|N'Keal Harry
|NE
|WR
|332
|Harrison Bryant
|CLE
|TE
|333
|Demarcus Robinson
|KC
|WR
|334
|Andy Isabella
|ARI
|WR
|335
|Hunter Long
|MIA
|TE
|336
|Devin Duvernay
|BAL
|WR
|337
|Anthony Schwartz
|CLE
|WR
|338
|Ihmir Smith-Marsette
|MIN
|WR
|339
|David Njoku
|CLE
|TE
|340
|Cameron Brate
|TB
|TE
|341
|Geoff Swaim
|TEN
|TE
|342
|Will Dissly
|SEA
|TE
|343
|Jimmy Graham
|CHI
|TE
|344
|Kyle Rudolph
|NYG
|TE
|345
|Brevin Jordan
|HOU
|TE
|346
|Drew Sample
|CIN
|TE
|347
|Josh Lambo
|JAC
|K
|348
|Ryan Griffin
|NYJ
|TE
|349
|C.J. Uzomah
|CIN
|TE
|350
|Jacob Hollister
|BUF
|TE
|351
|Kahale Warring
|HOU
|TE
|352
|Josh Oliver
|BAL
|TE
|353
|Stephen Gostkowski
|FA
|K
|354
|Austin Seibert
|CIN
|K
|355
|Graham Gano
|NYG
|K
|356
|Sam Sloman
|PIT
|K
|357
|Dan Bailey
|FA
|K