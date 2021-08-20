Overall rankings (non-PPR) for 2021 fantasy football leagues

Week 2 of the preseason started Thursday night and we’ve got plenty of camp battles and usage information to glean from these games. There is still plenty that can happen to move our rankings around before the season kicks off.
These rankings will be updated often as we push toward Thursday, September 9th, when Dak Prescott and Tom Brady matchup to get the season started with a bang.
2021 Fantasy Football rankings: Overall standard
What are we most interested in watching in these preseason games? Some battles for playing time might hinge on how well a player performs, but there is also a lot we don’t see in practices and behind the scenes that push the coaches to give someone playing time. What we’ll be most interested in is when a player plays. Is he starting with other first teamers? Are the starters sitting while the player you have your eye on is still playing? A player making a great play in the fourth quarter of a preseason game is more than likely not seeing enough playing time to be drafted in most fantasy football leagues. So what are some situations we are looking at this weekend?
Rookie quarterbacks: Justin Fields, Mac Jones and Trey Lance
We know that Trevor Lawrence and Zach Wilson will start come Week 1 of the regular season, but Fields, Jones and Lance are all trying to prove they deserve to start. We saw good things from each of these players in Week 1 and they will want to build off of that. Maybe one sees a little time with the first team? But ability to lead the team down the field, even if it against a second team defense, will go a long way toward shortening the time they are backups.
Crowded backfields
New York Jets — Tevin Coleman didn’t play last week for personal reasons, so it will be interesting to see if he’s the first back out there and how much he stays on the field during those first team drives. And rookie Michael Carter came in after Ty Johnson in that game. Will he see any movement up in the rotation?
Jacksonville Jaguars — The trio of James Robinson, Travis Etienne, and Carlos Hyde all saw work with the ones in the first preseason game. Will they continue splitting up work like that or will we see more of a pecking order in this game?
Tampa Bay Buccaneers — Ronald Jones and Leonard Fournette split snaps with the first team while Gio Bernard played on third downs. Will Fournette or Jones start getting the nod at lead this preseason?
Houston Texans — Phillip Lindsay got the start with David Johnson coming in on third downs in Week 1. Will that continue in Week 2?
Overall standard (non-PPR) rankings
|Rank
|Name
|Tm
|Pos
|Rank
|Name
|Tm
|Pos
|1
|Christian McCaffrey
|CAR
|RB
|2
|Dalvin Cook
|MIN
|RB
|3
|Davante Adams
|GB
|WR
|4
|Alvin Kamara
|NO
|RB
|5
|Saquon Barkley
|NYG
|RB
|6
|Derrick Henry
|TEN
|RB
|7
|Stefon Diggs
|BUF
|WR
|8
|Tyreek Hill
|KC
|WR
|9
|Aaron Jones
|GB
|RB
|10
|Calvin Ridley
|ATL
|WR
|11
|Travis Kelce
|KC
|TE
|12
|DeAndre Hopkins
|ARI
|WR
|13
|Ezekiel Elliott
|DAL
|RB
|14
|Najee Harris
|PIT
|RB
|15
|Joe Mixon
|CIN
|RB
|16
|Jonathan Taylor
|IND
|RB
|17
|Nick Chubb
|CLE
|RB
|18
|Austin Ekeler
|LAC
|RB
|19
|D.K. Metcalf
|SEA
|WR
|20
|George Kittle
|SF
|TE
|21
|Antonio Gibson
|WAS
|RB
|22
|Justin Jefferson
|MIN
|WR
|23
|Keenan Allen
|LAC
|WR
|24
|Terry McLaurin
|WAS
|WR
|25
|Chris Godwin
|TB
|WR
|26
|Allen Robinson II
|CHI
|WR
|27
|Darrell Henderson
|LAR
|RB
|28
|Clyde Edwards-Helaire
|KC
|RB
|29
|A.J. Brown
|TEN
|WR
|30
|D'Andre Swift
|DET
|RB
|31
|Patrick Mahomes II
|KC
|QB
|32
|Miles Sanders
|PHI
|RB
|33
|Kyler Murray
|ARI
|QB
|34
|Darren Waller
|LV
|TE
|35
|David Montgomery
|CHI
|RB
|36
|Chris Carson
|SEA
|RB
|37
|Josh Allen
|BUF
|QB
|38
|Dak Prescott
|DAL
|QB
|39
|Mike Evans
|TB
|WR
|40
|CeeDee Lamb
|DAL
|WR
|41
|Robert Woods
|LAR
|WR
|42
|Aaron Rodgers
|GB
|QB
|43
|Julio Jones
|TEN
|WR
|44
|Amari Cooper
|DAL
|WR
|45
|Adam Thielen
|MIN
|WR
|46
|Russell Wilson
|SEA
|QB
|47
|Cooper Kupp
|LAR
|WR
|48
|Lamar Jackson
|BAL
|QB
|49
|Diontae Johnson
|PIT
|WR
|50
|J.K. Dobbins
|BAL
|RB
|51
|Josh Jacobs
|LV
|RB
|52
|Raheem Mostert
|SF
|RB
|53
|Kenny Golladay
|NYG
|WR
|54
|Tee Higgins
|CIN
|WR
|55
|Tyler Lockett
|SEA
|WR
|56
|Mark Andrews
|BAL
|TE
|57
|D.J. Moore
|CAR
|WR
|58
|T.J. Hockenson
|DET
|TE
|59
|Brandon Aiyuk
|SF
|WR
|60
|Odell Beckham Jr.
|CLE
|WR
|61
|Kareem Hunt
|CLE
|RB
|62
|Chase Edmonds
|ARI
|RB
|63
|Mike Davis
|ATL
|RB
|64
|Damien Harris
|NE
|RB
|65
|Tom Brady
|TB
|QB
|66
|Myles Gaskin
|MIA
|RB
|67
|Melvin Gordon III
|DEN
|RB
|68
|Chase Claypool
|PIT
|WR
|69
|Justin Herbert
|LAC
|QB
|70
|Brandin Cooks
|HOU
|WR
|71
|Travis Etienne
|JAC
|RB
|72
|Kyle Pitts
|ATL
|TE
|73
|Matthew Stafford
|LAR
|QB
|74
|Jerry Jeudy
|DEN
|WR
|75
|Will Fuller V
|MIA
|WR
|76
|Robby Anderson
|CAR
|WR
|77
|James Robinson
|JAC
|RB
|78
|Gus Edwards
|BAL
|RB
|79
|Zack Moss
|BUF
|RB
|80
|Trey Sermon
|SF
|RB
|81
|Logan Thomas
|WAS
|TE
|82
|Tyler Boyd
|CIN
|WR
|83
|Javonte Williams
|DEN
|RB
|84
|Jarvis Landry
|CLE
|WR
|85
|Robert Tonyan
|GB
|TE
|86
|Marquise Brown
|BAL
|WR
|87
|Courtland Sutton
|DEN
|WR
|88
|JuJu Smith-Schuster
|PIT
|WR
|89
|Leonard Fournette
|TB
|RB
|90
|Marvin Jones Jr.
|JAC
|WR
|91
|Deebo Samuel
|SF
|WR
|92
|Irv Smith Jr.
|MIN
|TE
|93
|Ronald Jones II
|TB
|RB
|94
|James Conner
|ARI
|RB
|95
|Mecole Hardman
|KC
|WR
|96
|DeVante Parker
|MIA
|WR
|97
|Tony Pollard
|DAL
|RB
|98
|Giovani Bernard
|TB
|RB
|99
|Devin Singletary
|BUF
|RB
|100
|AJ Dillon
|GB
|RB
|101
|Noah Fant
|DEN
|TE
|102
|Mike Gesicki
|MIA
|TE
|103
|Ryan Tannehill
|TEN
|QB
|104
|Corey Davis
|NYJ
|WR
|105
|Michael Carter
|NYJ
|RB
|106
|Curtis Samuel
|WAS
|WR
|107
|Ja'Marr Chase
|CIN
|WR
|108
|Kenyan Drake
|LV
|RB
|109
|Jonnu Smith
|NE
|TE
|110
|D.J. Chark Jr.
|JAC
|WR
|111
|T.Y. Hilton
|IND
|WR
|112
|Michael Thomas
|NO
|WR
|113
|Jamaal Williams
|DET
|RB
|114
|Kirk Cousins
|MIN
|QB
|115
|Joe Burrow
|CIN
|QB
|116
|Tyler Higbee
|LAR
|TE
|117
|Cole Beasley
|BUF
|WR
|118
|Michael Pittman Jr.
|IND
|WR
|119
|Darrel Williams
|KC
|RB
|120
|Jalen Hurts
|PHI
|QB
|121
|Evan Engram
|NYG
|TE
|122
|Trevor Lawrence
|JAC
|QB
|123
|Nyheim Hines
|IND
|RB
|124
|Matt Ryan
|ATL
|QB
|125
|Antonio Brown
|TB
|WR
|126
|DeVonta Smith
|PHI
|WR
|127
|Laviska Shenault Jr.
|JAC
|WR
|128
|Phillip Lindsay
|HOU
|RB
|129
|Michael Gallup
|DAL
|WR
|130
|Dallas Goedert
|PHI
|TE
|131
|Ben Roethlisberger
|PIT
|QB
|132
|Malcolm Brown
|MIA
|RB
|133
|Ryan Fitzpatrick
|WAS
|QB
|134
|Mike Williams
|LAC
|WR
|135
|Rashaad Penny
|SEA
|RB
|136
|Tevin Coleman
|NYJ
|RB
|137
|Blake Jarwin
|DAL
|TE
|138
|Latavius Murray
|NO
|RB
|139
|Tyrell Williams
|DET
|WR
|140
|Quez Watkins
|PHI
|WR
|141
|Henry Ruggs III
|LV
|WR
|142
|Jared Cook
|LAC
|TE
|143
|Tua Tagovailoa
|MIA
|QB
|144
|Marquez Valdes-Scantling
|GB
|WR
|145
|J.D. McKissic
|WAS
|RB
|146
|Jalen Reagor
|PHI
|WR
|147
|Alexander Mattison
|MIN
|RB
|148
|John Brown
|LV
|WR
|149
|Hunter Henry
|NE
|TE
|150
|Sammy Watkins
|BAL
|WR
|151
|Elijah Moore
|NYJ
|WR
|152
|Hayden Hurst
|ATL
|TE
|153
|James White
|NE
|RB
|154
|Salvon Ahmed
|MIA
|RB
|155
|Trey Lance
|SF
|QB
|156
|KJ Hamler
|DEN
|WR
|157
|Daniel Jones
|NYG
|QB
|158
|Rondale Moore
|ARI
|WR
|159
|Darnell Mooney
|CHI
|WR
|160
|Cole Kmet
|CHI
|TE
|161
|Jaylen Waddle
|MIA
|WR
|162
|Nelson Agholor
|NE
|WR
|163
|Jamison Crowder
|NYJ
|WR
|164
|Marlon Mack
|IND
|RB
|165
|Christian Kirk
|ARI
|WR
|166
|Baker Mayfield
|CLE
|QB
|167
|Carson Wentz
|IND
|QB
|168
|Rob Gronkowski
|TB
|TE
|169
|Sterling Shepard
|NYG
|WR
|170
|Los Angeles Rams
|LAR
|DST
|171
|Pittsburgh Steelers
|PIT
|DST
|172
|Washington Football Team
|WAS
|DST
|173
|Baltimore Ravens
|BAL
|DST
|174
|San Francisco 49ers
|SF
|DST
|175
|Dawson Knox
|BUF
|TE
|176
|Austin Hooper
|CLE
|TE
|177
|Justin Tucker
|BAL
|K
|178
|Zach Ertz
|PHI
|TE
|179
|Donald Parham Jr.
|LAC
|TE
|180
|Younghoe Koo
|ATL
|K
|181
|Justin Fields
|CHI
|QB
|182
|Zach Wilson
|NYJ
|QB
|183
|Breshad Perriman
|DET
|WR
|184
|Darius Slayton
|NYG
|WR
|185
|Taysom Hill
|NO
|QB
|186
|Harrison Butker
|KC
|K
|187
|Derek Carr
|LV
|QB
|188
|Parris Campbell
|IND
|WR
|189
|Justin Jackson
|LAC
|RB
|190
|Randall Cobb
|GB
|WR
|191
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|TB
|DST
|192
|Indianapolis Colts
|IND
|DST
|193
|Greg Zuerlein
|DAL
|K
|194
|New Orleans Saints
|NO
|DST
|195
|Sam Darnold
|CAR
|QB
|196
|David Johnson
|HOU
|RB
|197
|Marquez Callaway
|NO
|WR
|198
|Jason Sanders
|MIA
|K
|199
|Eric Ebron
|PIT
|TE
|200
|New England Patriots
|NE
|DST
|201
|Buffalo Bills
|BUF
|DST
|202
|Miami Dolphins
|MIA
|DST
|203
|Denzel Mims
|NYJ
|WR
|204
|Emmanuel Sanders
|BUF
|WR
|205
|Tarik Cohen
|CHI
|RB
|206
|Cleveland Browns
|CLE
|DST
|207
|Kansas City Chiefs
|KC
|DST
|208
|Gabriel Davis
|BUF
|WR
|209
|Gerald Everett
|SEA
|TE
|210
|Anthony McFarland Jr.
|PIT
|RB
|211
|Los Angeles Chargers
|LAC
|DST
|212
|Wil Lutz
|NO
|K
|213
|Rodrigo Blankenship
|IND
|K
|214
|Matt Prater
|ARI
|K
|215
|Tre'Quan Smith
|NO
|WR
|216
|Russell Gage
|ATL
|WR
|217
|Benny Snell Jr.
|PIT
|RB
|218
|Tyler Bass
|BUF
|K
|219
|Mark Ingram II
|HOU
|RB
|220
|Bryan Edwards
|LV
|WR
|221
|Robbie Gould
|SF
|K
|222
|Denver Broncos
|DEN
|DST
|223
|Jason Myers
|SEA
|K
|224
|Rhamondre Stevenson
|NE
|RB
|225
|Kenneth Gainwell
|PHI
|RB
|226
|Carlos Hyde
|JAC
|RB
|227
|Jeff Wilson Jr.
|SF
|RB
|228
|Allen Lazard
|GB
|WR
|229
|Terrace Marshall Jr.
|CAR
|WR
|230
|Jameis Winston
|NO
|QB
|231
|Ryan Succop
|TB
|K
|232
|Chicago Bears
|CHI
|DST
|233
|Pat Freiermuth
|PIT
|TE
|234
|Sony Michel
|NE
|RB
|235
|Adam Trautman
|NO
|TE
|236
|A.J. Green
|ARI
|WR
|237
|Joshua Kelley
|LAC
|RB
|238
|Josh Reynolds
|TEN
|WR
|239
|Teddy Bridgewater
|DEN
|QB
|240
|Cam Newton
|NE
|QB
|241
|Darrynton Evans
|TEN
|RB
|242
|Michael Badgley
|LAC
|K
|243
|Jerick McKinnon
|KC
|RB
|244
|Justice Hill
|BAL
|RB
|245
|Jalen Guyton
|LAC
|WR
|246
|Green Bay Packers
|GB
|DST
|247
|Ke'Shawn Vaughn
|TB
|RB
|248
|Tim Patrick
|DEN
|WR
|249
|Jakobi Meyers
|NE
|WR
|250
|Josh Palmer
|LAC
|WR
|251
|Mason Crosby
|GB
|K
|252
|DeSean Jackson
|LAR
|WR
|253
|Minnesota Vikings
|MIN
|DST
|254
|Chuba Hubbard
|CAR
|RB
|255
|Damien Williams
|CHI
|RB
|256
|Rashod Bateman
|BAL
|WR
|257
|Preston Williams
|MIA
|WR
|258
|Jared Goff
|DET
|QB
|259
|Dez Fitzpatrick
|TEN
|WR
|260
|Anthony Miller
|HOU
|WR
|261
|Jake Elliott
|PHI
|K
|262
|Xavier Jones
|LAR
|RB
|263
|Quintez Cephus
|DET
|WR
|264
|Dan Arnold
|CAR
|TE
|265
|Boston Scott
|PHI
|RB
|266
|Amon-Ra St. Brown
|DET
|WR
|267
|Daniel Carlson
|LV
|K
|268
|Amari Rodgers
|GB
|WR
|269
|Joey Slye
|CAR
|K
|270
|Rashard Higgins
|CLE
|WR
|271
|Mac Jones
|NE
|QB
|272
|Evan McPherson
|CIN
|K
|273
|Wayne Gallman
|SF
|RB
|274
|Kylin Hill
|GB
|RB
|275
|Matt Gay
|LAR
|K
|276
|Hunter Renfrow
|LV
|WR
|277
|Kendrick Bourne
|NE
|WR
|278
|Keke Coutee
|HOU
|WR
|279
|Byron Pringle
|KC
|WR
|280
|Anthony Firkser
|TEN
|TE
|281
|Brandon McManus
|DEN
|K
|282
|Zane Gonzalez
|DET
|K
|283
|Tyrod Taylor
|HOU
|QB
|284
|Larry Rountree III
|LAC
|RB
|285
|Seattle Seahawks
|SEA
|DST
|286
|Drew Lock
|DEN
|QB
|287
|Elijah Mitchell
|SF
|RB
|288
|New York Giants
|NYG
|DST
|289
|Philadelphia Eagles
|PHI
|DST
|290
|Ty Johnson
|NYJ
|RB
|291
|Tennessee Titans
|TEN
|DST
|292
|Jordan Love
|GB
|QB
|293
|Jimmy Garoppolo
|SF
|QB
|294
|Ka'imi Fairbairn
|HOU
|K
|295
|Andy Dalton
|CHI
|QB
|296
|Chris Herndon IV
|NYJ
|TE
|297
|Zach Pascal
|IND
|WR
|298
|James Washington
|PIT
|WR
|299
|Cam Sims
|WAS
|WR
|300
|Scotty Miller
|TB
|WR
|301
|Tyler Johnson
|TB
|WR
|302
|Tyron Johnson
|LAC
|WR
|303
|O.J. Howard
|TB
|TE
|304
|Travis Fulgham
|PHI
|WR
|305
|Kadarius Toney
|NYG
|WR
|306
|Tyler Kroft
|NYJ
|TE
|307
|Dyami Brown
|WAS
|WR
|308
|Nico Collins
|HOU
|WR
|309
|D'Wayne Eskridge
|SEA
|WR
|310
|Jordan Akins
|HOU
|TE
|311
|Donovan Peoples-Jones
|CLE
|WR
|312
|David Moore
|CAR
|WR
|313
|Tylan Wallace
|BAL
|WR
|314
|Cornell Powell
|KC
|WR
|315
|Tutu Atwell
|LAR
|WR
|316
|Jack Doyle
|IND
|TE
|317
|Keelan Cole Sr.
|NYJ
|WR
|318
|Dalton Schultz
|DAL
|TE
|319
|Collin Johnson
|JAC
|WR
|320
|Jace Sternberger
|GB
|TE
|321
|Cordarrelle Patterson
|ATL
|WR
|322
|Lynn Bowden Jr.
|MIA
|WR
|323
|Cody Parkey
|CLE
|K
|324
|Chris Boswell
|PIT
|K
|325
|Dustin Hopkins
|WAS
|K
|326
|Dede Westbrook
|MIN
|WR
|327
|Mo Alie-Cox
|IND
|TE
|328
|Van Jefferson
|LAR
|WR
|329
|N'Keal Harry
|NE
|WR
|330
|Farrod Green
|IND
|TE
|331
|Demarcus Robinson
|KC
|WR
|332
|Andy Isabella
|ARI
|WR
|333
|Foster Moreau
|LV
|TE
|334
|Devin Duvernay
|BAL
|WR
|335
|Anthony Schwartz
|CLE
|WR
|336
|Ihmir Smith-Marsette
|MIN
|WR
|337
|Albert Okwuegbunam
|DEN
|TE
|338
|C.J. Uzomah
|CIN
|TE
|339
|Harrison Bryant
|CLE
|TE
|340
|Hunter Long
|MIA
|TE
|341
|David Njoku
|CLE
|TE
|342
|Cameron Brate
|TB
|TE
|343
|Geoff Swaim
|TEN
|TE
|344
|Will Dissly
|SEA
|TE
|345
|Josh Lambo
|JAC
|K
|346
|Jimmy Graham
|CHI
|TE
|347
|Kyle Rudolph
|NYG
|TE
|348
|Brevin Jordan
|HOU
|TE
|349
|Drew Sample
|CIN
|TE
|350
|Ryan Griffin
|NYJ
|TE
|351
|Stephen Gostkowski
|FA
|K
|352
|Austin Seibert
|CIN
|K
|353
|Graham Gano
|NYG
|K
|354
|Sam Sloman
|PIT
|K
|355
|Dan Bailey
|FA
|K