Overall rankings (non-PPR) for 2021 fantasy football leagues

Week 2 of the preseason started Thursday night and we’ve got plenty of camp battles and usage information to glean from these games. There is still plenty that can happen to move our rankings around before the season kicks off.

These rankings will be updated often as we push toward Thursday, September 9th, when Dak Prescott and Tom Brady matchup to get the season started with a bang.

2021 Fantasy Football rankings: Overall standard

What are we most interested in watching in these preseason games? Some battles for playing time might hinge on how well a player performs, but there is also a lot we don’t see in practices and behind the scenes that push the coaches to give someone playing time. What we’ll be most interested in is when a player plays. Is he starting with other first teamers? Are the starters sitting while the player you have your eye on is still playing? A player making a great play in the fourth quarter of a preseason game is more than likely not seeing enough playing time to be drafted in most fantasy football leagues. So what are some situations we are looking at this weekend?

Rookie quarterbacks: Justin Fields, Mac Jones and Trey Lance

We know that Trevor Lawrence and Zach Wilson will start come Week 1 of the regular season, but Fields, Jones and Lance are all trying to prove they deserve to start. We saw good things from each of these players in Week 1 and they will want to build off of that. Maybe one sees a little time with the first team? But ability to lead the team down the field, even if it against a second team defense, will go a long way toward shortening the time they are backups.

Crowded backfields

New York Jets — Tevin Coleman didn’t play last week for personal reasons, so it will be interesting to see if he’s the first back out there and how much he stays on the field during those first team drives. And rookie Michael Carter came in after Ty Johnson in that game. Will he see any movement up in the rotation?

Jacksonville Jaguars — The trio of James Robinson, Travis Etienne, and Carlos Hyde all saw work with the ones in the first preseason game. Will they continue splitting up work like that or will we see more of a pecking order in this game?

Tampa Bay Buccaneers — Ronald Jones and Leonard Fournette split snaps with the first team while Gio Bernard played on third downs. Will Fournette or Jones start getting the nod at lead this preseason?

Houston Texans — Phillip Lindsay got the start with David Johnson coming in on third downs in Week 1. Will that continue in Week 2?