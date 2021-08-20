 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Overall rankings (non-PPR) for 2021 fantasy football leagues

We take you through our overall rankings heading into the 2021 NFL season heading into fantasy football drafts.

By Chet Gresham Updated
United States; New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones watches New England Patriots quarterback Cam Newton during training camp at Gillette Stadium. Paul Rutherford-USA TODAY Sports

Week 2 of the preseason started Thursday night and we’ve got plenty of camp battles and usage information to glean from these games. There is still plenty that can happen to move our rankings around before the season kicks off.

These rankings will be updated often as we push toward Thursday, September 9th, when Dak Prescott and Tom Brady matchup to get the season started with a bang.

2021 Fantasy Football rankings: Overall standard

What are we most interested in watching in these preseason games? Some battles for playing time might hinge on how well a player performs, but there is also a lot we don’t see in practices and behind the scenes that push the coaches to give someone playing time. What we’ll be most interested in is when a player plays. Is he starting with other first teamers? Are the starters sitting while the player you have your eye on is still playing? A player making a great play in the fourth quarter of a preseason game is more than likely not seeing enough playing time to be drafted in most fantasy football leagues. So what are some situations we are looking at this weekend?

Rookie quarterbacks: Justin Fields, Mac Jones and Trey Lance

We know that Trevor Lawrence and Zach Wilson will start come Week 1 of the regular season, but Fields, Jones and Lance are all trying to prove they deserve to start. We saw good things from each of these players in Week 1 and they will want to build off of that. Maybe one sees a little time with the first team? But ability to lead the team down the field, even if it against a second team defense, will go a long way toward shortening the time they are backups.

Crowded backfields

New York Jets — Tevin Coleman didn’t play last week for personal reasons, so it will be interesting to see if he’s the first back out there and how much he stays on the field during those first team drives. And rookie Michael Carter came in after Ty Johnson in that game. Will he see any movement up in the rotation?

Jacksonville Jaguars — The trio of James Robinson, Travis Etienne, and Carlos Hyde all saw work with the ones in the first preseason game. Will they continue splitting up work like that or will we see more of a pecking order in this game?

Tampa Bay Buccaneers — Ronald Jones and Leonard Fournette split snaps with the first team while Gio Bernard played on third downs. Will Fournette or Jones start getting the nod at lead this preseason?

Houston Texans — Phillip Lindsay got the start with David Johnson coming in on third downs in Week 1. Will that continue in Week 2?

Overall standard (non-PPR) rankings

Rank Name Tm Pos
Rank Name Tm Pos
1 Christian McCaffrey CAR RB
2 Dalvin Cook MIN RB
3 Davante Adams GB WR
4 Alvin Kamara NO RB
5 Saquon Barkley NYG RB
6 Derrick Henry TEN RB
7 Stefon Diggs BUF WR
8 Tyreek Hill KC WR
9 Aaron Jones GB RB
10 Calvin Ridley ATL WR
11 Travis Kelce KC TE
12 DeAndre Hopkins ARI WR
13 Ezekiel Elliott DAL RB
14 Najee Harris PIT RB
15 Joe Mixon CIN RB
16 Jonathan Taylor IND RB
17 Nick Chubb CLE RB
18 Austin Ekeler LAC RB
19 D.K. Metcalf SEA WR
20 George Kittle SF TE
21 Antonio Gibson WAS RB
22 Justin Jefferson MIN WR
23 Keenan Allen LAC WR
24 Terry McLaurin WAS WR
25 Chris Godwin TB WR
26 Allen Robinson II CHI WR
27 Darrell Henderson LAR RB
28 Clyde Edwards-Helaire KC RB
29 A.J. Brown TEN WR
30 D'Andre Swift DET RB
31 Patrick Mahomes II KC QB
32 Miles Sanders PHI RB
33 Kyler Murray ARI QB
34 Darren Waller LV TE
35 David Montgomery CHI RB
36 Chris Carson SEA RB
37 Josh Allen BUF QB
38 Dak Prescott DAL QB
39 Mike Evans TB WR
40 CeeDee Lamb DAL WR
41 Robert Woods LAR WR
42 Aaron Rodgers GB QB
43 Julio Jones TEN WR
44 Amari Cooper DAL WR
45 Adam Thielen MIN WR
46 Russell Wilson SEA QB
47 Cooper Kupp LAR WR
48 Lamar Jackson BAL QB
49 Diontae Johnson PIT WR
50 J.K. Dobbins BAL RB
51 Josh Jacobs LV RB
52 Raheem Mostert SF RB
53 Kenny Golladay NYG WR
54 Tee Higgins CIN WR
55 Tyler Lockett SEA WR
56 Mark Andrews BAL TE
57 D.J. Moore CAR WR
58 T.J. Hockenson DET TE
59 Brandon Aiyuk SF WR
60 Odell Beckham Jr. CLE WR
61 Kareem Hunt CLE RB
62 Chase Edmonds ARI RB
63 Mike Davis ATL RB
64 Damien Harris NE RB
65 Tom Brady TB QB
66 Myles Gaskin MIA RB
67 Melvin Gordon III DEN RB
68 Chase Claypool PIT WR
69 Justin Herbert LAC QB
70 Brandin Cooks HOU WR
71 Travis Etienne JAC RB
72 Kyle Pitts ATL TE
73 Matthew Stafford LAR QB
74 Jerry Jeudy DEN WR
75 Will Fuller V MIA WR
76 Robby Anderson CAR WR
77 James Robinson JAC RB
78 Gus Edwards BAL RB
79 Zack Moss BUF RB
80 Trey Sermon SF RB
81 Logan Thomas WAS TE
82 Tyler Boyd CIN WR
83 Javonte Williams DEN RB
84 Jarvis Landry CLE WR
85 Robert Tonyan GB TE
86 Marquise Brown BAL WR
87 Courtland Sutton DEN WR
88 JuJu Smith-Schuster PIT WR
89 Leonard Fournette TB RB
90 Marvin Jones Jr. JAC WR
91 Deebo Samuel SF WR
92 Irv Smith Jr. MIN TE
93 Ronald Jones II TB RB
94 James Conner ARI RB
95 Mecole Hardman KC WR
96 DeVante Parker MIA WR
97 Tony Pollard DAL RB
98 Giovani Bernard TB RB
99 Devin Singletary BUF RB
100 AJ Dillon GB RB
101 Noah Fant DEN TE
102 Mike Gesicki MIA TE
103 Ryan Tannehill TEN QB
104 Corey Davis NYJ WR
105 Michael Carter NYJ RB
106 Curtis Samuel WAS WR
107 Ja'Marr Chase CIN WR
108 Kenyan Drake LV RB
109 Jonnu Smith NE TE
110 D.J. Chark Jr. JAC WR
111 T.Y. Hilton IND WR
112 Michael Thomas NO WR
113 Jamaal Williams DET RB
114 Kirk Cousins MIN QB
115 Joe Burrow CIN QB
116 Tyler Higbee LAR TE
117 Cole Beasley BUF WR
118 Michael Pittman Jr. IND WR
119 Darrel Williams KC RB
120 Jalen Hurts PHI QB
121 Evan Engram NYG TE
122 Trevor Lawrence JAC QB
123 Nyheim Hines IND RB
124 Matt Ryan ATL QB
125 Antonio Brown TB WR
126 DeVonta Smith PHI WR
127 Laviska Shenault Jr. JAC WR
128 Phillip Lindsay HOU RB
129 Michael Gallup DAL WR
130 Dallas Goedert PHI TE
131 Ben Roethlisberger PIT QB
132 Malcolm Brown MIA RB
133 Ryan Fitzpatrick WAS QB
134 Mike Williams LAC WR
135 Rashaad Penny SEA RB
136 Tevin Coleman NYJ RB
137 Blake Jarwin DAL TE
138 Latavius Murray NO RB
139 Tyrell Williams DET WR
140 Quez Watkins PHI WR
141 Henry Ruggs III LV WR
142 Jared Cook LAC TE
143 Tua Tagovailoa MIA QB
144 Marquez Valdes-Scantling GB WR
145 J.D. McKissic WAS RB
146 Jalen Reagor PHI WR
147 Alexander Mattison MIN RB
148 John Brown LV WR
149 Hunter Henry NE TE
150 Sammy Watkins BAL WR
151 Elijah Moore NYJ WR
152 Hayden Hurst ATL TE
153 James White NE RB
154 Salvon Ahmed MIA RB
155 Trey Lance SF QB
156 KJ Hamler DEN WR
157 Daniel Jones NYG QB
158 Rondale Moore ARI WR
159 Darnell Mooney CHI WR
160 Cole Kmet CHI TE
161 Jaylen Waddle MIA WR
162 Nelson Agholor NE WR
163 Jamison Crowder NYJ WR
164 Marlon Mack IND RB
165 Christian Kirk ARI WR
166 Baker Mayfield CLE QB
167 Carson Wentz IND QB
168 Rob Gronkowski TB TE
169 Sterling Shepard NYG WR
170 Los Angeles Rams LAR DST
171 Pittsburgh Steelers PIT DST
172 Washington Football Team WAS DST
173 Baltimore Ravens BAL DST
174 San Francisco 49ers SF DST
175 Dawson Knox BUF TE
176 Austin Hooper CLE TE
177 Justin Tucker BAL K
178 Zach Ertz PHI TE
179 Donald Parham Jr. LAC TE
180 Younghoe Koo ATL K
181 Justin Fields CHI QB
182 Zach Wilson NYJ QB
183 Breshad Perriman DET WR
184 Darius Slayton NYG WR
185 Taysom Hill NO QB
186 Harrison Butker KC K
187 Derek Carr LV QB
188 Parris Campbell IND WR
189 Justin Jackson LAC RB
190 Randall Cobb GB WR
191 Tampa Bay Buccaneers TB DST
192 Indianapolis Colts IND DST
193 Greg Zuerlein DAL K
194 New Orleans Saints NO DST
195 Sam Darnold CAR QB
196 David Johnson HOU RB
197 Marquez Callaway NO WR
198 Jason Sanders MIA K
199 Eric Ebron PIT TE
200 New England Patriots NE DST
201 Buffalo Bills BUF DST
202 Miami Dolphins MIA DST
203 Denzel Mims NYJ WR
204 Emmanuel Sanders BUF WR
205 Tarik Cohen CHI RB
206 Cleveland Browns CLE DST
207 Kansas City Chiefs KC DST
208 Gabriel Davis BUF WR
209 Gerald Everett SEA TE
210 Anthony McFarland Jr. PIT RB
211 Los Angeles Chargers LAC DST
212 Wil Lutz NO K
213 Rodrigo Blankenship IND K
214 Matt Prater ARI K
215 Tre'Quan Smith NO WR
216 Russell Gage ATL WR
217 Benny Snell Jr. PIT RB
218 Tyler Bass BUF K
219 Mark Ingram II HOU RB
220 Bryan Edwards LV WR
221 Robbie Gould SF K
222 Denver Broncos DEN DST
223 Jason Myers SEA K
224 Rhamondre Stevenson NE RB
225 Kenneth Gainwell PHI RB
226 Carlos Hyde JAC RB
227 Jeff Wilson Jr. SF RB
228 Allen Lazard GB WR
229 Terrace Marshall Jr. CAR WR
230 Jameis Winston NO QB
231 Ryan Succop TB K
232 Chicago Bears CHI DST
233 Pat Freiermuth PIT TE
234 Sony Michel NE RB
235 Adam Trautman NO TE
236 A.J. Green ARI WR
237 Joshua Kelley LAC RB
238 Josh Reynolds TEN WR
239 Teddy Bridgewater DEN QB
240 Cam Newton NE QB
241 Darrynton Evans TEN RB
242 Michael Badgley LAC K
243 Jerick McKinnon KC RB
244 Justice Hill BAL RB
245 Jalen Guyton LAC WR
246 Green Bay Packers GB DST
247 Ke'Shawn Vaughn TB RB
248 Tim Patrick DEN WR
249 Jakobi Meyers NE WR
250 Josh Palmer LAC WR
251 Mason Crosby GB K
252 DeSean Jackson LAR WR
253 Minnesota Vikings MIN DST
254 Chuba Hubbard CAR RB
255 Damien Williams CHI RB
256 Rashod Bateman BAL WR
257 Preston Williams MIA WR
258 Jared Goff DET QB
259 Dez Fitzpatrick TEN WR
260 Anthony Miller HOU WR
261 Jake Elliott PHI K
262 Xavier Jones LAR RB
263 Quintez Cephus DET WR
264 Dan Arnold CAR TE
265 Boston Scott PHI RB
266 Amon-Ra St. Brown DET WR
267 Daniel Carlson LV K
268 Amari Rodgers GB WR
269 Joey Slye CAR K
270 Rashard Higgins CLE WR
271 Mac Jones NE QB
272 Evan McPherson CIN K
273 Wayne Gallman SF RB
274 Kylin Hill GB RB
275 Matt Gay LAR K
276 Hunter Renfrow LV WR
277 Kendrick Bourne NE WR
278 Keke Coutee HOU WR
279 Byron Pringle KC WR
280 Anthony Firkser TEN TE
281 Brandon McManus DEN K
282 Zane Gonzalez DET K
283 Tyrod Taylor HOU QB
284 Larry Rountree III LAC RB
285 Seattle Seahawks SEA DST
286 Drew Lock DEN QB
287 Elijah Mitchell SF RB
288 New York Giants NYG DST
289 Philadelphia Eagles PHI DST
290 Ty Johnson NYJ RB
291 Tennessee Titans TEN DST
292 Jordan Love GB QB
293 Jimmy Garoppolo SF QB
294 Ka'imi Fairbairn HOU K
295 Andy Dalton CHI QB
296 Chris Herndon IV NYJ TE
297 Zach Pascal IND WR
298 James Washington PIT WR
299 Cam Sims WAS WR
300 Scotty Miller TB WR
301 Tyler Johnson TB WR
302 Tyron Johnson LAC WR
303 O.J. Howard TB TE
304 Travis Fulgham PHI WR
305 Kadarius Toney NYG WR
306 Tyler Kroft NYJ TE
307 Dyami Brown WAS WR
308 Nico Collins HOU WR
309 D'Wayne Eskridge SEA WR
310 Jordan Akins HOU TE
311 Donovan Peoples-Jones CLE WR
312 David Moore CAR WR
313 Tylan Wallace BAL WR
314 Cornell Powell KC WR
315 Tutu Atwell LAR WR
316 Jack Doyle IND TE
317 Keelan Cole Sr. NYJ WR
318 Dalton Schultz DAL TE
319 Collin Johnson JAC WR
320 Jace Sternberger GB TE
321 Cordarrelle Patterson ATL WR
322 Lynn Bowden Jr. MIA WR
323 Cody Parkey CLE K
324 Chris Boswell PIT K
325 Dustin Hopkins WAS K
326 Dede Westbrook MIN WR
327 Mo Alie-Cox IND TE
328 Van Jefferson LAR WR
329 N'Keal Harry NE WR
330 Farrod Green IND TE
331 Demarcus Robinson KC WR
332 Andy Isabella ARI WR
333 Foster Moreau LV TE
334 Devin Duvernay BAL WR
335 Anthony Schwartz CLE WR
336 Ihmir Smith-Marsette MIN WR
337 Albert Okwuegbunam DEN TE
338 C.J. Uzomah CIN TE
339 Harrison Bryant CLE TE
340 Hunter Long MIA TE
341 David Njoku CLE TE
342 Cameron Brate TB TE
343 Geoff Swaim TEN TE
344 Will Dissly SEA TE
345 Josh Lambo JAC K
346 Jimmy Graham CHI TE
347 Kyle Rudolph NYG TE
348 Brevin Jordan HOU TE
349 Drew Sample CIN TE
350 Ryan Griffin NYJ TE
351 Stephen Gostkowski FA K
352 Austin Seibert CIN K
353 Graham Gano NYG K
354 Sam Sloman PIT K
355 Dan Bailey FA K

More From DraftKings Nation