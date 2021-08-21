How did Steelers rookie RB Najee Harris perform in Week 2 of preseason?

Najee Harris put on full display his versatile abilities for the Pittsburgh Steelers offense in their preseason game against the Lions on Saturday and Steeler fans should be excited for the young commodity they have.

Here we’ll take a look at the workload for rookie RB Najee Harris in Pittsburgh Steelers Week 2 preseason game against the Detroit Lions and how he performed during his reps.

Najee Harris Week 2 stat line

Harris had just four carries for 10 yards on the ground on Saturday but notably did damage in the passing game, where he caught two passes for 53 yards.

How did Najee Harris perform in Week 2?

The highlight came off a play-action dump off from Ben Roethlisberger, where he eluded several Lions defenders for a 46-yard gain. His quick twitch and ability to look up field to formulate his next move is something that will make him a powerful weapon for the Pittsburgh offense this season.